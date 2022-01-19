For the Local Good

Rep. Mondaire Jones Launches Second Annual Black History Month Creative Competition

January 19, 2022

Students grades 6 through 12 in New York’s 17th Congressional District should submit videos reenacting their favorite moment in Black history for a chance to win

The winner of Jones’ first annual Black History Month Creative Competition was Rosie Isiyel, a student at Highlands Middle School in White Plains. Her video can be found here.

Congressman Mondaire Jones (D-NY) launched his annual Black History Month Creative Competition for the second year in a row. To commemorate this historic month, Jones encourages students throughout his district in grades 6 through 12 to submit videos reenacting their favorite moment in Black history by posting them to social media. Once all videos are submitted, the winners will be announced on Monday, February 28, 2022 where one winner from each grade will be chosen for an opportunity to meet with the Congressman.

“As Black History Month approaches, I’m thrilled to launch this creative competition for the second year in a row,” said Congressman Mondaire Jones. “Last year, it was incredible to see the different moments in Black history that spoke to our students throughout Westchester and Rockland, and I can’t wait to see what this year’s competition brings. As we fight to advance racial justice, we need our young people leading the way for future generations. My political journey began as a student, and, through competitions like this one, I hope to encourage even more students to join me in this fight.”

Guidelines to enter Rep. Jones’ Black History Month Creative Competition: 

  • Students must recreate and post on social media a moment in Black history that most resonates with them.
  • Students must use the hashtag #BHMwithCMJ on all social media platforms.
  • Students must submit their videos by Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
  • Students and/or parents or guardians must complete the release form here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

Bethany Arts Community to Honor Black History Month with Exhibit and Event Series

Hispanic Residents Spur Growth in River Towns’ Population

Briarcliff Third Graders Honor Martin Luther King Jr. with a Special Project

Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Wray Announces 2022 Slate For Village Trustee Election

About the Author: River Journal