Rep. Mondaire Jones Launches Second Annual Black History Month Creative Competition

Students grades 6 through 12 in New York’s 17th Congressional District should submit videos reenacting their favorite moment in Black history for a chance to win

Congressman Mondaire Jones (D-NY) launched his annual Black History Month Creative Competition for the second year in a row. To commemorate this historic month, Jones encourages students throughout his district in grades 6 through 12 to submit videos reenacting their favorite moment in Black history by posting them to social media. Once all videos are submitted, the winners will be announced on Monday, February 28, 2022 where one winner from each grade will be chosen for an opportunity to meet with the Congressman.

“As Black History Month approaches, I’m thrilled to launch this creative competition for the second year in a row,” said Congressman Mondaire Jones. “Last year, it was incredible to see the different moments in Black history that spoke to our students throughout Westchester and Rockland, and I can’t wait to see what this year’s competition brings. As we fight to advance racial justice, we need our young people leading the way for future generations. My political journey began as a student, and, through competitions like this one, I hope to encourage even more students to join me in this fight.”

Guidelines to enter Rep. Jones’ Black History Month Creative Competition: