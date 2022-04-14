Rep. Mondaire Jones Delivers $310,000 for Peekskill Housing Authority

Today, U.S. Representative Mondaire Jones (D-NY) visited Dunbar Heights in Peekskill to deliver $310,000 in funding for the Peekskill Housing Authority, which has provided affordable homes to local families and individuals for 70 years. Dunbar Heights, one of three public housing properties managed by the Housing Authority, has not had renovations in 20 years. The funding will be used to improve the kitchens in public housing units with energy-efficient appliances and new painting and flooring.

Congressman Jones was joined by Westchester County Executive George Latimer, Peekskill Mayor Vivian McKenzie, New York State Senator Peter Harckham, Westchester County Legislator Colin Smith, and members of the Peekskill Housing Authority.

“The availability of safe, affordable housing is a human right, and I’m proud to deliver funding so that low- and middle-income residents of Peekskill can have that right secured. I grew up in housing similar to Dunbar Heights, and I know the difference that building updates and new, energy-efficient appliances can make to the families that live here,” said Congressman Jones. “These upgrades will help save utility and maintenance costs and create a secure and more sustainable living space, which is especially important for communities of color and low- and middle-income families that have historically been underserved. I’m glad to deliver this transformative investment to the Peekskill Housing Authority and I will keep fighting for the federal resources that our communities need.”

Congressman Jones secured more than $8 million for nine community projects throughout Rockland and Westchester Counties in the Fiscal Year 2022 omnibus package passed last month.