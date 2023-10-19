Random Farms Kids’ Theater Schedules Auditions for Youth Industry Showcase Night

Westchester’s non-profit Random Farms Kids’ Theater, in conjunction with NYC’s Broadway Workshop, will hold auditions for their annual “Industry Showcase Night” on November 4th at Ripley Grier in NYC (520 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor) and November 5th in Westchester at The Random Farms studio (77 Executive Blvd., Elmsford, NY 10523). Auditions are open to young people ages 5 – 18.

Industry Showcase Night is an opportunity for kids and teens to perform in front of NYC’s top agents, managers and casting directors.

Those chosen for the showcase will have one rehearsal on December 3rd plus the dress / show in NYC on December 5th at Theater 555.

Prepare one minute of material – a song, monologue or combination of both. Or just tell a joke! You could even make up a commercial or tell a story. Industry professionals are looking for “raw” talent. What you do is less important than showing your personality.

Past participants of “Industry Showcase Night” include young actors who have recently starred on Broadway, such as Jurnee Swann (on Broadway in The Piano Lesson), Harrison Fox (in the National Tour of Les Misérables), and Ashley Lalonde (in the National Tour of Hamilton).

On Film and TV: Gabrielle Uhl (in 13 the Musical Movie on Netflix), Rachel Resheff (on Blue Bloods), Larry Saperstine (in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), and Remi Tuckman (on Cocomelon and Paw Patrol).

There is no cost to audition or participate in this event. To sign up for an audition, or for more information, visit RandomFarmsNY.org/Showcase or BroadwayWorkshop.com.