Public Art As Big As All Outdoors 

Conceived and created by artists Candace Winter and Christine Knowlton, with extensive participation by the Peekskill community, the Five Elements Arches Murals were officially introduced in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 15 at their location of the South and Requa Streets 9A overpass.

The public art project is the first to be completed as part of the $10 million in public funding the city received through New York State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI).

Knowlton told River Journal, “The five framed paper-collaged art boards will be on display at HV MOCA during the Peekskill High School (PHS) Art Show that opens May 5. Every PHS art student painted and cut papers that not only went into the school mural, Wood to Water, but afterwards were used for the Five Elements Arches Murals.”

‘This is the first of our DRI projects, so it’s coming to life, Peekskill!’ – Peekskill Deputy Mayor Patricia Riley

‘In a time of social media, this art will be a [sharing] opportunity for people coming from the train and the bars’ – Peekskill Councilman Ramon Fernandez

‘It’s such a beautiful addition to this area. It livens up the corner’ – Peekskill Councilwoman Kathleen Talbot

‘I told Christine and Candace they’re not finished! It’s going to be very exciting’– Hudson Valley MOCA Founder Livia Straus (on this being the first of the DRI projects)

Photos + Reporting by Stephanie Conte