Public Art As Big As All Outdoors 

May 14, 2023
Taking part in the joyous cutting of the ribbon are (from left) Livia Straus of Hudson Valley MOCA, Peekskill Councilwoman Kathleen Talbot, State Assemblywoman Dana Levenberg, Five Elements artists Candace Winter and Christine Knowlton, Councilman Brian Fassett, Deputy Mayor Patricia Riley, Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Carole Voisey, State Senator Pete Harckham

Conceived and created by artists Candace Winter and Christine Knowlton, with extensive participation by the Peekskill community, the Five Elements Arches Murals were officially introduced in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 15 at their location of the South and Requa Streets 9A overpass.  

The public art project is the first to be completed as part of the $10 million in public funding the city received through New York State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI).  

State Assemblywoman Dana Levenberg (left) presents Candace Winter (center) and Christine Knowlton with citations of appreciation for their extraordinary contributions to the City of Peekskill

Knowlton told River Journal, “The five framed paper-collaged art boards will be on display at HV MOCA during the Peekskill High School (PHS) Art Show that opens May 5. Every PHS art student painted and cut papers that not only went into the school mural, Wood to Water, but afterwards were used for the Five Elements Arches Murals.” 

The Five Elements Arches Murals in their full glory are (from left) Wood, Fire, Earth, Metal, Water

‘This is the first of our DRI projects, so it’s coming to life, Peekskill!’ – Peekskill Deputy Mayor Patricia Riley 

In a time of social media, this art will be a [sharing] opportunity for people coming from the train and the bars’ – Peekskill Councilman Ramon Fernandez  

It’s such a beautiful addition to this area. It livens up the corner’ – Peekskill Councilwoman Kathleen Talbot 

‘I told Christine and Candace they’re not finished! It’s going to be very exciting’–  Hudson Valley MOCA Founder Livia Straus (on this being the first of the DRI projects) 

Photos + Reporting by Stephanie Conte 

