If you missed the Peekskill Turkey Trot on November 20 in downtown Peekskill, or if you want a reminder of the great time and worthy cause, check out our video review from Contributing Editor and RiverTalk podcast host Christian Larson and staff videographer Hunter Begun. Thanks to the Caring for the Hungry and Homeless of Peekskill (CCHOP) team and all the participants for making this the most successful Turket Trot yet.