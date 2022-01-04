Peekskill to Receive Over Two Million Dollars in Funding from the Regional Economic Development Council for Waterfront Projects

The City of Peekskill has been awarded over $2.5 million in funding from the New York State Regional Economic Development Councils through the Consolidated Funding Application for its two waterfront projects. The projects that have received the grant are for the Riverfront Green Connector Trail construction and the Fleischmann Pier and Charles Park improvements.

“I would like to congratulate our Planning Department for the countless hours they have dedicated to these projects and the grant application process,” said Mayor Vivian McKenzie. “The addition of these funds from New York State will help aid in the completion of these projects and transform the waterfront in our great city.”

A grant of $1,092,928 and a City match of $184,309 that is available in the Parks and Recreation Fund will aid in constructing improvements for Fleischmann Pier and Charles Point Park, with bids anticipated to begin in March 2022. Fleischmann Pier, a 500-foot long pier built in 1938, is one of the few deep water piers on the Hudson River and was made long and narrow to handle molasses shipments from ocean-going cargo ships. This multi-phased project will involve park improvements that include landscaping, seating, stairs, lighting, and electrical work. In addition, this project will implement the City’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program by enhancing water-based recreational amenities and providing additional public access to the Hudson River waterfront by creating docking for kayaks and larger vessels.

The Riverfront Green Park, a popular park with backdrops of the Hudson Highlands, is an ideal location for many to river watch, partake in the walking trails, bring the kids to the playground, and enjoy many special events. A grant of $1,480,428 and a City match of $343,544 that is available in the Parks and Recreation Fund will construct a trail segment and amenities in Riverfront Green Park, with anticipated bidding to begin in spring 2022 if permits are received. This project will advance the City’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program and Waterfront Master Plan through enhancing public access and expanding trail opportunities. Matrix Consulting shared a presentation at the June 7 Committee of the Whole meeting that discussed the details of this project, including beach renourishment, flood control and erosion measures, a living shoreline, an observation platform, landscaping, and other amenities. The completion of this project will bring the final touches to the City’s nearly three-mile waterfront trail system, transforming the City’s waterfront and making it a premier destination in the Hudson Valley region and beyond.

The Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) initiative is a critical component of the State’s approach to State investment and economic development established in 2011 to develop long-term strategic plans for economic growth in the State’s ten regions. In 2021, the REDC implemented a strategic plan to identify and invest in significant economic development projects with $750 million in state resources available through the Consolidated Funding Application (CFA). The CFA process replaced multiple applications for economic development projects with a single application for state economic development resources from numerous state agencies. It institutionalized the role of the Regional Councils in identifying priorities for state resources. The CFA has been designed to give economic development project applicants expedited and streamlined access to a combined pool of grant funds and tax credits from dozens of existing programs. Today, the CFA is the primary portal for businesses to access state agency resources, including community development, direct assistance to industry, waterfront revitalization, energy and environmental improvements, government efficiency, sustainability, workforce development, and low-cost financing.