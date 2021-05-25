Peekskill Parks & Recreation Department to Reopen Veterans Memorial Pool This Summer

Summer will be returning in full swing this year in Peekskill with the reopening of Veterans Memorial Pool. After being closed last season due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Veterans Memorial Pool will be reopening with new safety guidelines starting on Saturday, May 29 th for Peekskill residents to enjoy throughout the summer.

“The Peekskill Parks & Recreation Department is pleased to open Veterans Memorial Pool this summer,” said Catherine Montaldo, Superintendent of Recreation. “Our staff is looking forward to seeing all the happy smiling faces of residents as they enjoy the summer at the pool.”

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Peekskill Parks and Recreation Department will be implementing a reservation system this summer. In order to visit the pool, each person must purchase a daily or seasonal pass from the Recreation office. There will be two sessions on weekdays from 1:00pm-3:30pm and 4:00pm-6:30pm and three sessions on the weekends from 10:00am-12:30pm, 1:00pm -3:30pm, and 4:00pm-6:45pm. Each session will have a set limit of 100 people and the facility will be cleared after each session for cleaning and sanitizing. In order to attend one of the sessions, attendees need to go online through the Parks & Recreation Community Pass program in advance to reserve a spot. Additionally, daily pass holders will pay for their reservations prior to their arrival through the Community Pass program.

“It brings me much to joy to see the progress we are making in the City of Peekskill that allows us to safely open the pool for our residents,” said City of Peekskill Mayor Andre Rainey.

As part of the new safety guidelines, masks will be required when walking around the pool but not when swimming or eating/drinking. Social distancing markers will be set in place at both the main entrance and concession stand as well as areas being delineated for people to set up in the lawn areas. The locker rooms and concession stand will both be open this season, but the showers will not be available for use this year. For more information about the pool reopening guidelines, Community Pass program, or to make a reservation, please contact the Peekskill Parks & Recreation Department at (914) 734-7275 or visit online at https://www.cityofpeekskill.com/parks-and-recreation.