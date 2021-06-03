Peekskill Parks and Recreation to Receive $1 Million Grant for Park Improvements  

The Peekskill Parks and Recreation Department has received a $1 million grant for park improvements with the help of Assemblywoman Sandy Galef. This million dollar grant through DASNY will provide upgrades and repairs to Depew Park.

“Peekskill Recreation is looking forward to the upgrades and repairs we will be able to do in Depew Park thanks to New York State Assemblywoman Sandy Galef and her support of our DASNY grant application,” said Catherine Montaldo, Superintendent of Peekskill Parks and Recreation. “The grant will provide residents with some exciting and needed facilities in the park.”

“Thanks to Assemblywoman Sandy Galef’s support, the advocacy of Councilman Fernandez, and the hard work of our city staff, residents will see an amazing $1 million rehabilitation for Depew Park, which will include a dramatic expansion of options for soccer, football, and pickleball players,” said City of Peekskill Mayor Andre Rainey. “In addition, this also includes an entirely new small all-weather, mini-pitch on the grounds of the former Washington Engine Firehouse, at 701 Washington Street.”

The specific projects to be funded through the DASNY grant will include:

Conversion of Clay Tennis Courts: Currently the two clay tennis courts have not been used or maintained in several years. One clay court will be converted into four all-weather pickleball courts and the second clay court will be converted into a combination pickleball and tennis court. The total cost of the project is estimated to be $260,000 which will include proper drainage of the courts and fencing, color coating the courts, and restoration of the grounds around the courts when completed.

Paved Walkway Between Tennis Courts: Currently there is limited handicap access to the courts and a grass walkway that can be damp after rain and is uneven in areas. The total cost of the project is estimated to be $36,000 which will include a paved walkway to the courts from Hudson Avenue to allow access for all individuals, particularly those who are handicapped.

Resurface and Irrigate Multi Sport Field and Track: The field and track located near the Parks and Recreation office is no longer being utilized and is in deplorable condition. The total cost of this project is estimated to be $430,000 which will resurface the track to an all-weather track for leisure activities, removal of baseball and soccer fields, resurface field with sod for multi-sport use, install a new irrigation system for field upkeep, and add a bounce back wall at the north end to allow a place to practice skills.

Basketball Court Rehab: The basketball courts located south of the tennis courts would be repaired and resurfaced under the grant. The total estimated cost is $85,000 which includes a complete resurfacing, fencing, and color coating for both basketball and soccer ground mini pitch.

Mini Pitch Court at Washington Engine Fire House: The Washington Engine house is no longer being utilized and has a small field that would allow a 65×42 mini-pitch court for soccer players to practice skills and play small games. The total estimated cost for this project is $145,000 which will include removal of the grass and installation of an all-weather mini-pitch court.

For more information about the grant and the proposed park improvements, please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (914) 734-7275.