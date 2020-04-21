Paint Track Painting Services Lunches Campaign to Give Back to Healthcare and Frontline Workers Fighting COVID-19

Challenges other contractors and painters to join the campaign

On April 20, Paint Track Painting Services announced the start of “Remodel for a Reason” campaign to paint it forward. Their mission is to give back to the COVID-19 healthcare professionals and frontline workers by offering ten complimentary painting and remodeling services to them as a token of appreciation!

“We are in the middle of a pandemic that has caused interruption to our normal way of lives. Many of us appreciate the hard work and dedication of healthcare workers who’d spend countless hours in hospitals saving lives and keeping us safe, while away from home and their loved ones,” said Ray Rahni the general manager of Paint Track. “As a token of our appreciation, we wanted to give back to the hardworking men and women who are risking their own lives to save others. Just like the soldiers who fought for our freedom in the past,” Rahni added.

If you are a frontline worker or know of anybody you could nominate, please send an email to Remodel4Reason@painttrack.com or comment on Paint Track’s Instagram or Facebook page. You can also fill out the form by clicking HERE

If you are a contractor wishing to participate in your local are send an email to Remodel4Reason@painttrack.ocm or comment on their Instagram or Facebook page. You May also fill out the form by clicking HERE

The complimentary painting/remodeling services (valued up to $1500 each) will be offered to 10 healthcare workers or frontline workers nominated by the public. “We then thought, why stop there! We can make this into a nationwide challenge so that even more contractors could participate and offer similar complimentary services to these dedicated groups of people in the communities they serve,” Rahni added. “Therefore, we challenge other painting and general contracting companies to take part in ‘Remodel for Reason,’ extending an offer of the same or similar services and inviting their peers to do the same. The material and supplies could be donated by local paint stores, paint manufacturers, or the contracting company itself.”

Whether it’s a small paint job or a big kitchen remodel, if chosen the project will be completed free of charge as a token of appreciation for their hard work and dedication during this pandemic.

Paint Track Painting Services is a full service residential and commercial painting company in Westchester County, NY, committed to using no-or-low-VOC paints and other environmentally-friendly products.