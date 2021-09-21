New York League of Conservation Voters Gives Harckham a Perfect Environmental Score

New York State Senator Pete Harckham received a perfect, 100 % rating today from the New York League of Conservation Voters (NYLCV) on its just-released 2021 State Environmental Scorecard.

“Receiving a perfect score from the New York League of Conservation Voters, a dedicated partner, is an honor for which I am grateful,” said Harckham. “It is also evidence of my commitment to reversing climate change and safeguarding our fragile drinking water supplies, wetlands and clean air. We must remain vigilant in protecting our environment, and I will continue to do what I can in this regard.”

“Senator Pete Harckham proved to be an environmental leader once again this past year, earning a perfect score on the NYLCV State Scorecard. This kind of bold environmental leadership is exactly what we need right now, as so many New Yorkers are experiencing the devastating impacts of climate change. We look forward to working closely with Senator Harckham to further our environmental priorities, including reducing transportation emissions and protecting our open space and wetlands,” said Julie Tighe, President of the New York League of Conservation Voters.

Today’s announcement comes on the heels of a major environmental achievement from Harckham: New York will now be embarking on a zero-emissions future on its roadways, as Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law recently his legislation (S.2758) requiring all in-state sales of new passenger cars and trucks be zero emission by 2035.

The NYLCV has singled out Harckham’s efforts in the past. He has had several major environmental bills passed by the State Legislature, including one bill that will protect 40,000 miles of waterways that are used for drinking water, fishing and recreation by adding Class C streams to those waterways included in the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Protection of Waters Regulatory Program. In addition, to help New York meet its renewable energy goals outlined in 2019’s enacted Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPS), Harckham removed the parkland alienation requirement for small-scale solar projects.

The New York League of Conservation Voters is the only non-partisan, statewide environmental organization in New York that takes a pragmatic approach to fight for clean water, healthy air, renewable energy, and open space. It educates New Yorkers about environmental issues and how governmental decision-making impacts lives, and guides discussions on many levels on sustainable policies that will lead to future safeguards of natural resources.