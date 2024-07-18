New Rochelle Youth Eco-Ambassadors to Host Middle Schoolers for a Day of Marine Science on the Sound at Five Islands Park

On Thursday, July 18th, the New Rochelle Youth Bureau Eco-Ambassadors will host 150 middle schoolers from Mercy College’s STEM program for a day of coastal science activities at Five Islands Park. The day will also feature the exciting opportunity to observe the students launch a Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) into the water at the park.

The New Rochelle Eco-Ambassadors will assist the students in various hands-on science activities, including identifying organisms, drawing nature, observations, beach clean-up and ROV launch.

Date and Time: Thursday, July 18th, 9:30 am – 1:30 pm

Location: Five Islands Park, New Rochelle, NY

The New Rochelle Eco-Ambassadors are a partnership between the City and the Energy Justice Law and Policy Center, who received a $100,000 grant from the Long Island Sound Community Impact Fund and Restoring America’s Estuaries to support the project. The program is dedicated to increasing access for all to the Long Island Sound while promoting environmental stewardship through hands-on education and community engagement.

For more information, contact Raya Salter at info@WestchesterJustice.org.