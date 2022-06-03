Music Lovers Rejoice – It’s Summer in the River Towns

Compiled by Joanne Louis-Paul
[Ed. Note > This is not an all-inclusive listing of summer music performances in our communities. It focuses mainly on free, outdoor events hosted by municipalities, sometimes in affiliation with local organizations. Towns reserve the right to limit attendance to their residents, and may request an ID.]
If you love music – from rock to jazz, from folk to bebop – then the River Towns have something for you this summer. Here’s just a small sampling of what’s in store. For a rundown of events throughout the area including full schedules, visit riverjournalonline.com/summermusic.
OSSINING
Jazz Forum Arts Summer Concert Series | Mondays @ 6:30 PM
July 11 – Aug 22
jazzforumarts.org/summer-concerts/gourdine-park
Ossining Riverjam | Fridays @ 7:00 PM
July 1 – Aug 26
townofossining.com/cms/riverjam
Louis Engel Waterfront Park
TARRYTOWN
Jazz Forum Arts Summer Concert Series | Thursdays @ 6:30 PM
July 7 – Aug 25
jazzforumarts.org/summer-concerts/lyndhurst/Lyndhurst Mansion
Jazz Forum Arts Summer Concert Series | Fridays @ 6:30 PM
July 8 – Aug 26
jazzforumarts.org/summer-concerts/pierson-park
Pierson Park
BRIARCLIFF
Briarcliff Summer Concert Series | Thursdays @ 7:00 PM
July 7 – Aug 4
briarcliffchamber@gmail.com
Law Park Field
SLEEPY HOLLOW
Jazz Forum Arts Summer Concert Series | Tuesdays @ 6:30 PM
Aug 9 – Aug 30
jazzforumarts.org/summer-concerts/horans-landing
Horan’s Landing
PEEKSKILL
Battle of the Bands | Sunday, June 19 | 12 NOON
bit.ly/peekskillbattleofthebands
River Outpost Brewing Co.
Bring the whole family to this free event at River Outpost Brewing Company on Father’s Day! Enjoy live musical performances from talented local bands, all vying for an opening slot at an indie music concert at Paramount Hudson Valley Theatre. Indulge in delicious food and craft beer for purchase from River Outpost, sweets from Homestyle Desserts, ice cream from Bona Bona, as well as kids’ activities and entertainment. Father’s Day plans made!
Arts10566 Feel Good Summer Series | Saturday, June 25 + Sunday, June 26 | 11 AM
Charles Point
The Feel Good Summer Series is back for its second year for a two-day festival!
Arts10566 has partnered with jazz vocalist Kristina Koller of Peekskill to highlight the hard work of their students, guided and led by industry professionals across the arts.
Each day will begin with educational programming showcasing the students, followed by local and NYC-based bands performing styles ranging from Ecuadorian music, alternative rock, jazz-fusion, and singer-songwriters!
CROTON-ON-HUDSON
Croton-on-Hudson Summer Concert Series | Fridays @ 7 PM
Senasqua Park
CORTLANDT
Cortlandt Summer Concert Series | Thursdays @ 7 PM
Cortlandt Waterfront Park
YORKTOWN
Yorktown Lions Concert Series | Sundays @ 6 PM
Jack DeVito Memorial Gazebo
WEST POINT
West Point Band – Music Under the Stars Concert Series | Saturdays @ 7:30 PM
Trophy Point Amphitheater
Experience a piece of living history as the active-duty soldiers of the West Point Band perform world-class music overlooking the waters that George Washington called “the key to the continent.”
Saturdays from June 4 through September 3, audiences are welcome to picnic, explore the beautiful and historic grounds of West Point Military Academy, and enjoy scenic Hudson River views set to a soundtrack of music spanning across the full spectrum of the American experience – classical, jazz, pop, patriotic, and more!
Joanne Louis-Paul is a musician, business consultant, and founder of the Hudson Valley United Freelancers and Entrepreneurs community.