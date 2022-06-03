Music Lovers Rejoice – It’s Summer in the River Towns

Compiled by Joanne Louis-Paul

[Ed. Note > This is not an all-inclusive listing of summer music performances in our communities. It focuses mainly on free, outdoor events hosted by municipalities, sometimes in affiliation with local organizations. Towns reserve the right to limit attendance to their residents, and may request an ID.]

If you love music – from rock to jazz, from folk to bebop – then the River Towns have something for you this summer. Here’s just a small sampling of what’s in store. For a rundown of events throughout the area including full schedules, visit riverjournalonline.com/summermusic.

OSSINING

Jazz Forum Arts Summer Concert Series | Mondays @ 6:30 PM

July 11 – Aug 22

jazzforumarts.org/summer-concerts/gourdine-park

Ossining Riverjam | Fridays @ 7:00 PM

July 1 – Aug 26

townofossining.com/cms/riverjam

Louis Engel Waterfront Park

TARRYTOWN

Jazz Forum Arts Summer Concert Series | Thursdays @ 6:30 PM

July 7 – Aug 25

jazzforumarts.org/summer-concerts/lyndhurst/Lyndhurst Mansion

Jazz Forum Arts Summer Concert Series | Fridays @ 6:30 PM

July 8 – Aug 26

jazzforumarts.org/summer-concerts/pierson-park

Pierson Park

BRIARCLIFF

Briarcliff Summer Concert Series | Thursdays @ 7:00 PM

July 7 – Aug 4

briarcliffchamber@gmail.com

Law Park Field

SLEEPY HOLLOW

Jazz Forum Arts Summer Concert Series | Tuesdays @ 6:30 PM

Aug 9 – Aug 30

jazzforumarts.org/summer-concerts/horans-landing

Horan’s Landing

PEEKSKILL

Battle of the Bands | Sunday, June 19 | 12 NOON

bit.ly/peekskillbattleofthebands

River Outpost Brewing Co.

Bring the whole family to this free event at River Outpost Brewing Company on Father’s Day! Enjoy live musical performances from talented local bands, all vying for an opening slot at an indie music concert at Paramount Hudson Valley Theatre. Indulge in delicious food and craft beer for purchase from River Outpost, sweets from Homestyle Desserts, ice cream from Bona Bona, as well as kids’ activities and entertainment. Father’s Day plans made!

Arts10566 Feel Good Summer Series | Saturday, June 25 + Sunday, June 26 | 11 AM

arts10566.org

Charles Point

The Feel Good Summer Series is back for its second year for a two-day festival!

Arts10566 has partnered with jazz vocalist Kristina Koller of Peekskill to highlight the hard work of their students, guided and led by industry professionals across the arts.

Each day will begin with educational programming showcasing the students, followed by local and NYC-based bands performing styles ranging from Ecuadorian music, alternative rock, jazz-fusion, and singer-songwriters!

CROTON-ON-HUDSON

Croton-on-Hudson Summer Concert Series | Fridays @ 7 PM

bit.ly/crotonconcerts

Senasqua Park

CORTLANDT

Cortlandt Summer Concert Series | Thursdays @ 7 PM

townofcortlandt.com

Cortlandt Waterfront Park

YORKTOWN

Yorktown Lions Concert Series | Sundays @ 6 PM

bit.ly/yorktownconcertseries

Jack DeVito Memorial Gazebo

WEST POINT

West Point Band – Music Under the Stars Concert Series | Saturdays @ 7:30 PM

bit.ly/westpointband

Trophy Point Amphitheater

Experience a piece of living history as the active-duty soldiers of the West Point Band perform world-class music overlooking the waters that George Washington called “the key to the continent.”

Saturdays from June 4 through September 3, audiences are welcome to picnic, explore the beautiful and historic grounds of West Point Military Academy, and enjoy scenic Hudson River views set to a soundtrack of music spanning across the full spectrum of the American experience – classical, jazz, pop, patriotic, and more!

Joanne Louis-Paul is a musician, business consultant, and founder of the Hudson Valley United Freelancers and Entrepreneurs community.