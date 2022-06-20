Local Musicians & Arts 10566 to Host “Feel Good Music Series” at Charles Point

Local musicians Kristina Koller and Alex Smith have teamed up with nonprofit organization Arts 10566 to present the second annual “Feel Good Music Series” this summer featuring musical performances paired with educational programming at Charles Point Park. Koller, a vocalist, and Smith, a pianist, co-founded the series in 2021 as a way to safely bring Peekskill residents and visitors together with inspiring music in a beautiful setting along the Hudson River. The series will be held on Saturday, June 25th and Sunday, June 26th and will feature a variety of musical styles highlighting the wonderful diversity of artists in Peekskill and the surrounding area.

Each day will begin at 11am with programming from Arts10566 that will feature local Peekskill students performing in a variety of creative disciplines in dance, music, and visual art. The music shows begin at 1pm and will highlight local bands such as Katy Maeve, The Blue Chips, Gillian Margot and the Ecuadorian ensemble, Reencuentro Andino, as well as New York City-based musicians Marion Cowings and the band, Love Honey. Food trucks will be on hand to give concertgoers the opportunity to enjoy some local flavors as well.

“Growing up in Yorktown Heights, I was very fortunate to have Peekskill as my backyard to create and give me the space to become part of a thriving art and music scene. I moved to Peekskill after six years of living in NYC as a working musician and educator and the main thing I told myself was ‘if you’re going to move to Peekskill you need to make an impact on the live music scene there.’. Hence the Feel Good Music Series was born as my way of giving back to the community that welcomed me with open arms and allowed me to become the musical artist I’ve always wanted to be. Diversity, community and unity. This is what I think about for the series and for this beautiful little city,” said Kristina Koller, co-founder, Feel Good Music Festival

“The Feel Good Music Series will fill a great need for cultural programming and give residents the chance to gather at the lovely Charles Point Park. I’m overwhelmed with the community support we’ve received for this project so far and can’t wait to share the music we have planned,” said Alex Smith, co-founder, Feel Good Music Festival

“The Feel Good Music Series is about learning together and coming together as one. Let’s keep investing in our community. Let’s keep investing in Music. Let’s keep investing in us,” said Wilfredo Morel, Director, Arts 10566

To become a corporate sponsor or make an individual donation, please visit https://linktr.ee/feelgoodmusicpeekskill

Programming:

June 25th ALL DAY Kickoff Event

Arts 10566: Band, String Ensemble and Dance Performance, 11AM-Noon

Katy Maeve, 1pm

Love Honey, 3pm

Headliner: Gillian Margot, 5pm

June 26th

Arts 10566: Brandon Cruz leads a community mural project, 11AM

Arts 10566: Theater Presentation, Fiber Arts and Dance Performance, 11:30-Noon

The Blue Chips, 1pm

Reencuentro Andino, 3pm

Headliner: Marion Cowings, 5pm