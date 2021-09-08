Local Libraries Recieve State Aid

Assemblywoman Sandy Galef announced today that the Library Construction Grants have been approved, and that three public libraries in her Assembly District are set to receive awards totaling $123,994.

The Field Library in Peekskill will receive $45,326 to finance broadband and electrical wiring for an internal expansion.

The Hendrick Hudson Free Library in Montrose has been awarded $55,256 to upgrade the concrete sidewalks and curbing and add heating cables to the entrance for safer access during winter.

The Desmond Fish Library in Garrison will receive $23,412 to create a Reading Garden and ADA-accessible paths to enhance use of grounds and educate the public about natural habitats and sustainable initiatives.

A total of $14 million has been awarded across 135 New York public libraries. Assemblywoman Galef said, “Libraries provide so much to our communities: they are a place to learn, a place to gather, and a place to share ideas. I am proud to support aid for library construction to enable these important spaces to continue to flourish.”