Arts & Culture

Local Libraries Recieve State Aid

September 8, 2021
Photo by Zaini Izzuddin

Assemblywoman Sandy Galef announced today that the Library Construction Grants have been approved, and that three public libraries in her Assembly District are set to receive awards totaling $123,994.

The Field Library in Peekskill will receive $45,326 to finance broadband and electrical wiring for an internal expansion.

The Hendrick Hudson Free Library in Montrose has been awarded $55,256 to upgrade the concrete sidewalks and curbing and add heating cables to the entrance for safer access during winter.

The Desmond Fish Library in Garrison will receive $23,412 to create a Reading Garden and ADA-accessible paths to enhance use of grounds and educate the public about natural habitats and sustainable initiatives.

A total of $14 million has been awarded across 135 New York public libraries.  Assemblywoman Galef said, “Libraries provide so much to our communities: they are a place to learn, a place to gather, and a place to share ideas.  I am proud to support aid for library construction to enable these important spaces to continue to flourish.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

United Way Offers Grants to Support Flooding Recovery

The Sweet Story of the Jewish Cookie

‘Best Dish’ Contest on Menu at Church Fundraiser

Partner Content: Seven Resources to Help You Be Prepared for Any Type of Emergency

About the Author: River Journal