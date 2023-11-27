Local Artists, Local Art: The Road to Morocco

Months before a September 2023 earthquake – with a 6.8 magnitude — devastated Morocco, Croton-on-Hudson acupuncturist and herbalist Ron Hershey traveled widely through the North African country, from the coast through the High Atlas to the Sahara, documenting his journey with a photographic journal. The striking images he captured are on exhibit Nov. 4-Dec. 28 in the Ottinger Room Gallery at Croton Free Library. A reception is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 3, from 2 pm-4 pm, for which an RSVP is required by Nov. 15 to ronhershey57@gmail.com.

All work is for sale. Any profit from the exhibit will be donated to High Atlas Foundation, dedicated to earthquake relief.

By way of background, Hershey says, “Morocco has captivated artists, writers and travelers for centuries with its astonishing landscapes, ancient exotic walled cities, and the intensity and vibrance of the color and light. Traveling through the country, one is struck by the different influences, in food, in architecture and even language, all which contribute a kind of richness and complexity to the fabric of life. Morocco feels like a gateway between Europe and Africa, with touches of France, which colonized it, Spain, and Sub-Saharan Africa. Street signs are in French, Arabic and Berber. And it seems that everyone a traveler might meet speaks two or three languages.”