Live Stream Music to Pass Your Time this Weekend

As many of us finish up our first full week or more at home, its time to rethink what’s usually the best part of the week: the weekend. Though we can’t go out to concerts, bars or clubs, we can still enjoy some great music compliments of some amazing artists from across the musical spectrum. Some are old shows, some are new, but no matter your musical preference, you’re bound to find several worth a listen.
Here are just a few you can stream or watch live.
Keith Urban (feat. Nicole Kidman)
Jeff Rosenstock, Chris Farren, and More