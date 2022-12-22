For the Local Good

Letter to the Editor: Sandy Galef Signs-Off from the Assembly

December 22, 2022
Assemblywoman Sandy Galef

Letter to the Editor,

After 30 years as a member of the New York State Assembly I will be retiring from office at the end of 2022. I want to say thank you to my constituents and other residents throughout Westchester and Putnam for giving me the opportunity to be in elected office and to represent you in Albany. Your support on election days as well as your constant input on state issues that mattered to you made a real difference in what I could accomplish on your behalf.

I believe so strongly in our democratic process and the important role of government in our lives. We always need to express our views even if we differ with others but in a respectful way.

May the New Year be a good one for our local, state, and federal representatives and for each of you.

Sincerely.

Sandy Galef
NYS Assemblywoman – 95th AD

