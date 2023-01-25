Jacob Burns Film Center Receives $40,000 Artswestchester Grant

The Jacob Burns Film Center (JBFC) announced today that the organization has received a $40,000 grant from ArtsWestchester.

A significant portion of this 2022-2023 Basic Support Program grant will go toward senior programs and initiatives including Senior Afternoon Cinema, a monthly series of repertory films programmed with senior moviegoers in mind. Additional support for the Senior Afternoon Cinema series is provided by The Knolls—A Bethel Community, a longtime supporter of JBFC’s Arts in the Afternoon.

“With vital support from Westchester County Government, ArtsWestchester is proud to support a year’s worth of senior programs of the Jacob Burns Film Center, providing affordable access to events such as the Senior Afternoon Cinema, a series of outstanding films that appeal to senior moviegoers,” said Janet Langsam, Chief Executive Officer, ArtsWestchester.

Additionally, ArtsWestchester will be the sole sponsor of the JBFC Film Fan membership program. The program is available to seniors, students, and people with disabilities. These memberships are made available at a reduced price, thanks to support from ArtsWestchester.

“As with many art houses and other cultural venues around the country, seniors are not only vital to our overall success, but also a vibrant segment of our audience,” said JBFC Executive Director Mary Jo Ziesel. “The Senior Afternoon Cinema series and JBFC Film Fan memberships engage, inspire, and strengthen our community. Thanks to continued support from ArtsWestchester, we are thrilled to provide powerful film programming that addresses the needs and interests of our audience.” For more information, visit burnsfilmcenter.org, FB: @JacobBurnsFilmCenter, Twitter: @JBFC_ny and Instagram: @JBFC_pville.