Jack and Jill of America Holds Food Drive for Fred’s Pantry and CHHOP to Honor MLK Day of Service

The Mid-Hudson Valley Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. (JJOA), held a “Feed the Need Food Drive” to support Fred’s Pantry and CHHOP in honor of Martin Luther King Day of Service.

On Monday, January 18, 2021, JOAA will be delivering yellow rice, red kidney beans and Idaho potatoes to Fred’s Pantry between 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm. De-Angela Watt, President of the Mid-Hudson Valley Chapter of JOAA and Cynthia B. Knox, Esq., CEO, CHHOP will be on hand during that time to discuss issues related to food insecurity and community service.

Fred’s Pantry is located at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 137 N Division Street, Peekskill.

According to NationalService.gov, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on January 18, 2021, is the 26th anniversary of the day of service that celebrates the Civil Rights leader’s life and legacy. Observed each year on the third Monday in January as “a day on, not a day off,” Martin Luther King Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities.