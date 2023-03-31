How much of Sleepy Hollow’s Tourism is Due to its Namesake Legend?

In 1996, the village officially changed its name from North Tarrytown, under which it had been incorporated since the late 19th century. Washington Irving, who resided in Tarrytown and is interred in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, is the author of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow”. This short story tells the tale of the local area and its infamous ghost, the Headless Horseman. The village is famous all over the world because of this story. As a result of this legend, many people believe that Sleepy Hollow is one of the “most haunted places in the world”.

Many residents in Sleepy Hollow live in rented dwellings, contributing to the town’s metropolitan atmosphere. The residential real estate market in Sleepy Hollow is highly competitive. Investing in Sleepy Hollow real estate is an intelligent move because the area is also a popular tourist attraction. While investing in property in Sleepy Hollow, consider how inflation rates affect market pricing. The average number of days a home spends on the market in Sleepy Hollow is 36 days. Property investment in the area is a bonus to the thrills related to the site.

An overview of the history of creepy Sleepy Hollow

The legendary Sleepy Hollow was immortalized in the famous story “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow”, written by Washington Irving. Despite Sleepy Hollow having the reputation of being one of the most haunted places in the world, it is also ranked as the 10th safest city in the state of New York. The town was recently made even more well-known by a film directed by Tim Burton and starring Johnny Depp.

The Village of Sleepy Hollow is situated on the eastern bank of the Hudson River, north of New York City. Sleepy Hollow has globally recognized historic landmarks and contemporary characteristics. This extraordinary combination helps to provide people with a quality of life that is the envy of others. The modern village also brings in thousands of tourists throughout the year. The town has so much more to offer than clickbait horror stories, so let’s dive into everything one can see and do in this fascinating and well-preserved colonial village.

Things to do when on tour in Sleepy Hollow

There are various things to see and activities to engage in while touring Sleepy Hollow. You can follow some of the recommendations below:

Take a trip over the Headless Horseman Bridge

Visit the site of the Headless Horseman Bridge for an experience that is sure to live long in your memory. This contemporary bridge was where this moment in Irving’s story took place. It is in front of the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery and the Old Dutch Reformed Church. As so much time has passed since the events of the novel took place in 1790, the bridge itself will no doubt fail to live up to your expectations if you were picturing an ancient wooden structure similar to what is described in the story.

Visit the Dutch Reform Church

The Dutch Reform Church, established about the same time as The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, is also mentioned in the book. It was a race against time for Ichabod Crane to get to the church before the headless horseman caught up with him. Despite this, the church in Sleepy Hollow has been in continuous operation since the late 1600s. It maintains a congregation that regularly attends services. On the weekends, the church doors are only open for a few select hours. Even if you happen to be there when the church is closed, it is stunning to look at from the outside.

Chill at the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery

The Sleepy Hollow Cemetery is a pleasure to walk through at any time of the year. However, autumn is when the sycamores, oaks and beeches are at their glorious glowing peak. Tours are offered in the morning and evening. On weekends, there are souvenir shops with maps and guidebooks located near the entrance. These shops provide an opportunity to learn about the cemetery’s most well-known residents, including Washington Irving.

Conclusion

Sleepy Hollow is not only rich in history but also in drama and intrigue, literary references, parks and dining experiences. More exciting is that the modern village is ideal for property investment. Residents of Sleepy Hollow are generally of a liberal political bent. The neighborhood is home to a large number of families as well as young professionals. You should visit and immerse yourself in the opportunities available within the village.