Croton-on-Hudson

House Party for 125

July 31, 2023
Who needs Uber when you travel in this cool conveyance.

A crowd of about 350 people turned out for a June “BBQ, Music & Friends” fundraiser at Van Cortlandt Manor, organized by Croton 125, the committee charged with producing the year-long celebration honoring the sesquicentennial (125th anniversary) of the Village of Croton-on-Hudson  

 

“There were young children to seniors in their 90s, bringing our community together,” said Carolyn Whiting, Chair of Croton 125. “Tours of the Manor house were enjoyed by all. We had games such as cornhole, horseshoes, tug of war, and badminton.” 

There was lots of live music, with food and beverage provided by Cole’s Market and The Green Growler  

“Croton 125 thanks valued community member Historic Hudson Valley for their generosity in opening the Van Cortlandt Manor House and grounds to our Village,” said Whiting.  

All photos by Jim Christensen except where noted 

