Harckham’s State Grant Helps Croton-on-Hudson Purchase New Eco-Friendly Police Vehicle

New York State Senator Pete Harckham secured $52,500 in state grant funding last spring for the Croton-on-Hudson Police Department, and last week he had an opportunity to see the new eco-friendly patrol vehicle that was purchased with the grant.

Croton-on-Hudson’s new 2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility is the first-ever hybrid powered police SUV rated as a pursuit vehicle for law enforcement agencies. Like most pursuit vehicles, it is manufactured with power and performance in mind, along with safety and storage considerations. As a hybrid, the all-wheel drive vehicle offers fuel savings, which save taxpayer dollars and also reduces carbon dioxide emissions.

“More communities are looking for environmentally conscious solutions to infrastructure and public safety requirements, so I am glad to have been able to help the Village of Croton-on-Hudson in this regard,” said Harckham. “This new hybrid police vehicle meets the department’s needs and produces less greenhouse gases at the same time, a real win-win situation. And being able to secure funding for the vehicle will alleviate some of the tax burden on residents.”

The hybrid Interceptor Utility joins Croton’s new electric parking enforcement vehicle, purchased last year, in the Village’s growing green fleet. The vehicle has the potential to save 343 gallons of fuel a year while in motion and another 933 gallons when idling. Up to 22,560 pounds of carbon dioxide can be reduced each year with the vehicle’s use.

“Senator Harckham has been a friend to this village in both big and small ways, and this is one of the big ways,” said Croton-on-Hudson Mayor Brian Pugh. “The new police SUV is great. It has the latest technological features, which will help the village immeasurably, and its hybrid fuel capabilities will help the environment as well.”

Additionally, the grant funding Harckham secured for Croton-on-Hudson was used to purchase 25 Stop the Bleed kits, some of which will be stored in the Interceptor with an array of other lifesaving equipment.

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department patrols and responds to public safety calls across a jurisdiction that includes several parks, the Croton River and the Croton-Harmon train station, a major Metro-North hub.

“We are very happy having this new vehicle here,” said former Croton-on-Hudson Police Chief Russel Harper, who had initiated the grant application. “I took it for a test drive and was pleased with its performance. It will be a great asset for the village and the police department—and better for the environment, too.”

Added Interim Police Chief John Nikitopoulos, “This is a very versatile vehicle. It has room for all of the necessary police-related equipment plus the lifesaving resources. Residents have responded positively to the vehicle and appreciate its low emissions.”

In the past year, Harckham has secured SAM funding for numerous community projects and municipal initiatives around the 40th Senate District, including $225,000 of renovations at Cortlandt Town Hall, trails in Peekskill’s Fort Hill Park and a new police car and stop signs in Somers—saving district taxpayers $8 million in spending. Earlier this year, Harckham announced $50,000 in state grant funding has been awarded to the Hendrick Hudson School District for the purchase of the state-of-the-art security equipment for its schools.