Harckham Holds Food Drive in Croton-on-Hudson

Collects Over a Thousand Pounds of Food and $1,200 in cash donations

New York State Senator Pete Harckham held a food drive over the weekend in Croton-on-Hudson, where 20 volunteers collected over a thousand pounds of donated food and $1,200 in contributions for the Croton-Cortlandt Food Pantry, which will help feed some of the neediest members of the Croton-on-Hudson and Cortlandt communities, including many seniors.

“Too many of our neighbors are still experiencing food insecurity, so it is important that we do what we can to help,” said Harckham. “The response at the Croton food drive, which included a number of significant cash donations, proves that community members are willing to look out for each other. I am so thankful for everyone who donated to this event, and I truly appreciate the many volunteers who lent their efforts to this important cause.”

The food drive, which was held on Saturday, May 22, at Croton-Harmon High School and lasted around two hours, resulted in over 60 packed boxes of food that included oatmeal, peanut butter, vegetable oil, rice, cold cereal, tuna, beans, canned soup, pasta, tomato sauce and other staples. Diapers and reusable grocery bags were donated as well.

Volunteers included local union members; and Carpenters Local Union 279 made a substantial cash donation to the Croton-Cortlandt Food Pantry.

The food drive in Croton-on-Hudson, like the others Harckham has hosted, was a “Drive-Thru, Drop Off” event, with volunteers wearing face masks and collecting food from vehicles in the school’s parking lot.

“We are so grateful for the support we have received, which is why the food bank has managed to stay open and continue to help our neighbors,” said Melanie Dodson, president of the Croton-Cortlandt Food Bank. “All of this kind generosity really makes a difference.