Harckham Delivers Protective KN95 Masks to Food Pantries, Community Organizations

New York State Senator Pete Harckham delivered a thousand protective KN95 respirator masks this week to several food pantries and community organizations that serve low-income areas in the 40th Senate District.

“The best way to prevent transmission of Covid is to wear properly fitted masks,” said Harckham. “But these items are in short supply for many residents, especially those still struggling to get by financially. That’s why I have chosen to help provide these masks to underserved populations and our food pantries.”

Harckham started off the mask deliveries on Sunday, Jan. 9 at the Mount Kisco Interfaith Food Pantry, which has been serving the community for over 30 years and is located here in the United Methodist Church on East Main Street. The KN95 mask is particularly effective in preventing transmission of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, which prompted Harckham to distribute the masks.

“We thank Senator Harckham for the generous donation of 200 KN95 masks that will keep our clients safe during the surge of Omicron cases,” said Roberta Horowitz, director of operations and programs at Mount Kisco Interfaith Food Pantry.

Masks were delivered to Caring for the Hungry and Homeless of Peekskill (CHHOP), Community Food Pantry at St. Mary’s Mohegan Lake, Croton / Cortlandt Food Pantry, Community Center of Northern Westchester, Putnam Community Action Partnership and Fundacíon Hanami.

Cynthia Knox, executive director of CHHOP, said, “We are so appreciative of Senator Harckham taking the initiative to provide us with much needed KN95 masks to help keep clients and staff safe.”

Terry Bernari, director of the Community Food Pantry at St. Mary’s Mohegan Lake, said, “We are so grateful to this community for allowing us to keep our doors open and our volunteers and clients safe. Senator Harckham has been an incredible partner in this work, and we are grateful to receive KN95 masks so we can continue to support the community.”

Maria Rykowski, director of the Croton-Cortlandt Food Pantry, said, “Croton-Cortlandt Food Pantry is thankful for the KN95 masks received from Senator Pete Harckham’s office. A few months ago, he was outside collecting food donations for our pantry, and now his office has reached out to give us masks for our clients. We appreciate the support and his awareness of the problems caused by the pandemic.”

Clare Murray, executive director of the Community Center of Northern Westchester, said, “We are so grateful to Senator Harckham for providing masks for our volunteers and clients so we can continue to do our work for those in need.”