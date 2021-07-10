Harckham Announces CHHOP to Receive State Grant for Repairs

New York State Senator Pete Harckham announced today that Caring for the Hungry and Homeless in Peekskill (CHHOP), a not-for-profit organization that provides temporary housing for homeless adults, will share a $255,000 grant with three other shelters around the state to conduct necessary repairs.

The grant is part of $11.2 million of new funding to be administered by the state’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) for its Homeless Housing and Assistance Program, which will go toward six projects and create 127 units of permanent supportive housing around the state and also assist the aforementioned emergency shelters with repairs. The shelter CHHOP operates is on Water Street in Peekskill.

“While we have done much to safeguard our residents and rebuild the state’s economy during the Covid-19 pandemic, many of our neighbors are still in need of safe shelter and assistance,” said Harckham. “This grant from the state will help CHHOP keep a roof over the head of those still in need and provide them with the safety and security they deserve.”

Along with CHHOP, recipients of the approved funding include; St. Catherine’s Center for Children’s Marillac Family Shelter in the city of Albany; and Soul Savings Station for Every Nation’s Mother Anderson, one for their family shelter, and one for single individuals, both in the city of Saratoga Springs.

The enacted 2021-2022 State Budget increased the available capital for the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program from $64 million to $128 million. The Homeless Housing Assistance Program provides capital grants and loans through a competitive process to not-for-profits, charitable and religious organizations, and municipalities to acquire, construct or rehabilitate housing for residents unable to secure adequate housing without special assistance.