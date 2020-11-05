Gullotta House Wine Tasting Event Raises $4,200 Towards Providing Thanksgiving Dinner Meals For Families In Need

Gullotta House held a sold out wine tasting under COVID-19 safety guidelines at Rivermere on the Hudson located in Croton-on-Hudson on Sunday, November 1 st, where they raised a total of $4,200. Proceeds made from this year’s wine tasting event will go towards providing Thanksgiving dinners to families in need throughout Westchester County.

Attendees enjoyed VIP style transportation from Leros Point to Point, spectacular views of the Hudson River from the Rivermere on the Hudson venue, and delicious food and wine donated by Daniel Aucar of GlobalTech Consulatants– The C.A.P.P. Project. This year’s event was sponsored by Rivermere on the Hudson, GlobalTech Consultants – The C.A.P.P. Project, Leros Point to Point Inc, Hearing Aids Near Me, and AAA Nolan’s Auto Collision & Towing.

“I would like to thank Rivermere on the Hudson for outstanding service at their unbelievable event venue and for going above and beyond to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone who attended,” said Matthew Gullotta. “Thanks to the support of our attendees and sponsors, we are able to provide 525 Thanksgiving meals to families throughout the greater Westchester County area. With the Thanksgiving holiday only a few weeks away, we look forward to giving back and providing those in need with a meal.”

Starting the week of November 15 th, Gullotta House will be holding turkey distributions throughout Westchester County at the following locations:

Wednesday, November 18 th at 4pm: W.L. Morse Elementary School, 30 Pocantico Street, Sleepy Hollow, NY, 10591

If you would like to make a donation in support of the Gullotta House Thanksgiving meals campaign, please visit their website at www.gullottahouse.org. For additional information about how to support their Thanksgiving meals campaign or to volunteer with distribution, please contact Matthew Gullotta at (914) 525-0744 or via email at GullottaHouse@gmail.com.