Gullotta House provided 793 meals to local families this past week. 393 were served in the Ossining Stop and Shop parking lot with another 400 served at the Tarrytown Community Opportunity Center.

Gullotta House is working with many restaurants and volunteers.

This Saturday, March 28 in the Ossining High School parking lot from 4pm-6pm Gullotta House Free will provide 550 to-go meals to additional families. To donate, visit www.gullottahouse.org.