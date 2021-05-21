Gullotta House Partner with MBIA to Provide 1700 Meals to Local Area Hospitals

Gullotta House will be partnering with MBIA, a financial services company headquartered in Purchase, NY, to provide 1700 meals to local area hospitals as a way to express their thanks to all the healthcare workers for their hard work and dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning next week, meals will be distributed to local hospitals and their employees.

“In the past year, we have witnessed the devastating effects of COVID-19 in our community and how it has drastically changed our lives,” said Matthew Gullotta, Founder and President of Gullotta House. “During these challenging times, our healthcare workers never wavered and continued to do their job each day for patients and their families throughout the area. We are thrilled to be partnering with MBIA to provide free hot meals to our healthcare workers as our token of appreciation for all they have done in the past year.”

Gullotta House and MBIA will be targeting the following hospitals in the area: Greenwich Hospital Center, Montefiore Hospital, Northern Westchester Hospital, Phelps Hospital, Putnam Hospital, Stamford Hospital, St. Joe’s, St. John’s Riverside, Westchester Medical Center, and White Plains Hospital. The meals to be delivered were prepared by Hudson Anchor, Terra Rustica, The Grille at Somers Pointe, The Mirage Restaurant & Café, The Stamford Diner, and The Tasty Table.

For more information about the partnership and meal donations, please contact Matthew Gullotta at (914) 525-0744 or via email at GullottaHouse@gmail.com.