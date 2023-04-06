Friends of the Peekskill Dog Park and the Peekskill Community Garden Hosting an Earth Day Community Cleanup on April 22nd

To celebrate Earth Day, organizers from the Friends of the Peekskill Dog Park and the Peekskill Community Garden are hosting a community cleanup day on April 22, 2023 from 12pm-4pm.

“We invite all of our Peekskill neighbors to join us in this annual celebration of Earth Day by doing what helps restore our communities and the planet,” said Sabina Flagg, Board Member of the Friends of the Peekskill Dog Park. Every choice we make to live more sustainably and every piece of trash we remove contributes to a healthier Peekskill City and environment for everyone. We are putting out a call for all volunteers to help with this cleanup.

This year we have the pleasure of working with community leaders and partners. Wendy Kelley, a Peekskill resident, and community leader has connected us with Aaron Dennis, Assistant Store Manager, and Justin Otero, Manager, of Home Depot Mohegan Lake in Cortlandt Manor to support us at this event.

The Friends of the Peekskill Dog Park and the Peekskill Community Garden will be hosting a raffle. Wendy Kelley has been instrumental in attracting donations for our raffle from local businesses in the area. Businesses that have so far contributed are D. Bertoline & Sons, Inc, Stop & Shop of Peekskill, Save A Lot, Walgreens, Starbucks, Sunoco Gas Station, Toscana Pasta, Dain’s Lumber, Buchanan Home Center, Mavis Tires, Homestyle Desserts Bakery, and Superior Express (formerly Sudz Car Wash).

We have put together a handful of Raffle Baskets to choose from. Raffle tickets can be purchased on the day of the event – $5 for one raffle ticket and $20 for 5 tickets. These funds are crucial to assist both the Dog Park and the Community Garden in its upkeep. Examples include eco-friendly dog poop bags, miscellaneous gardening tools, gardening soil, wood chips for both communities, community events, and further needs as we plan for expansion.

We are also thrilled to have our community partner WIN Waste Innovations supporting us for our cleanup day event this year by providing us with volunteers, tools, and garbage removal solutions. WIN Waste Innovations is proud to deliver Performance for the Planet — with reliable waste and recycling solutions, a professional and passionate team providing unmatched customer care, and a commitment to sustainability at every step. – www.win-waste.com

This Earth Day Cleanup event is being coordinated at the local level by various partners, including the City of Peekskill and the DPW staff led by Chris Gross. For more information, please visit friendsofthepeekskilldogpark.org or email us at friendsofthepeekskilldogpark@gmail.com