Free-Food Fridays for Underprivileged Begins April 10 in Peekskill

An ad hoc coalition of good Samaritans in Peekskill will provide hot prepared food for free to Peekskill/Cortlandt area residents in need.

Thanks to generous donations from Hope for Youth Foundation, Rotary Club of Peekskill, the Martone family and the DiPierro family, and Manzer’s Landscape Design and Development, 100-150 meals will be distributed free to those in need starting this Friday on a first come, first served basis.

PICK UP AT MANZER’S

The meals can be picked up from 1-3:30 p.m. at Manzer’s Landscaping, 1060 Lower South Street, Peekskill.

They will be prepared and packaged by Peekskill restaurant owner John Sharp and his staff at Gleason’s.

Plans call for the distribution of free hot meals to continue on Friday afternoons on April 17, 24, and May 1, 2020.

SERVICE ABOVE SELF

Peekskill Rotary has been serving the community since 1919, operating under the motto of Service Above Self. Its mission is to help the community stay strong, safe and healthy, banding together as a collection of people who help each other in times of need.

In addition to the Friday hot meal program, Rotarians will also be assisting the City of Peekskill and Feeding Westchester of Elmsford in picking up food items, packaging and disbursing them at Field Library Plaza in Peekskill on Tuesday mornings.

For more information, contact Manzer’s at 914-739-2020.