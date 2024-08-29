For Hunger Action Month Feeding Westchester proclaims, “Orange = Action”

September is Hunger Action Month and Feeding Westchester wants you to wear orange and take action in the movement to end hunger. Westchester County residents are often surprised to learn that 1 in 3 Westchester households are at risk of hunger*. To increase awareness and action in the fight against hunger, Feeding Westchester joins Feeding America in providing opportunities that encourage help for our neighbors in need.

*ALICE Report2024, United Way Westchester Putnam

This year, Feeding Westchester will emphasize the “Action” in Hunger Action Month. September is designated as Hunger Action Month and with kids returning to school, focusing on hunger is doubly important. Kids can’t focus and learn properly if they are hungry, so providing nutritious food is critical for kids to grow, learn and thrive. Events in Westchester County kick off on September 6, National Food Bank Day, when The Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge will be lit up in orange, the signature color for Feeding Westchester and the fight to end hunger.

Wear Orange

Feeding Westchester encourages all in our community to wear orange, on National Food Bank Day (9/6) Hunger Action Day (9/10), and throughout the month, to show support for the fight to end hunger in Westchester. Supporters can show off the best of their orange wardrobe while fighting hunger and celebrating the cause on social media sites. If your orange wardrobe is lacking, “dress” yourself with an accessory…eat an orange, drink from an orange mug, take a selfie in front of an orange backdrop.

“Wear orange and take action!”, said Karen C. Erren, President and CEO of Feeding Westchester. “We’re encouraging our amazing community of supporters to use their passion and creativity to turn Westchester orange for Hunger Action Month. Whether you donate, advocate, volunteer or provide a shoutout on social media…there’s never been a better time to let your family, friends and followers know that, Together we are Feeding Westchester.”

Wear Orange, and…

Wearing orange is a wonderful way to show your support, but there are so many things you can do to activate for the cause…the “action” of Hunger Action Month. Through Feeding Westchester programs and self-starter initiatives, there are many opportunities for Westchester residents to show their actions to fight hunger: