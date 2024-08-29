For Hunger Action Month Feeding Westchester proclaims, “Orange = Action”

September is Hunger Action Month and Feeding Westchester wants you to wear orange and take action in the movement to end hunger. Westchester County residents are often surprised to learn that 1 in 3 Westchester households are at risk of hunger*. To increase awareness and action in the fight against hunger, Feeding Westchester joins Feeding America in providing opportunities that encourage help for our neighbors in need.
*ALICE Report2024, United Way Westchester Putnam
This year, Feeding Westchester will emphasize the “Action” in Hunger Action Month. September is designated as Hunger Action Month and with kids returning to school, focusing on hunger is doubly important. Kids can’t focus and learn properly if they are hungry, so providing nutritious food is critical for kids to grow, learn and thrive. Events in Westchester County kick off on September 6, National Food Bank Day, when The Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge will be lit up in orange, the signature color for Feeding Westchester and the fight to end hunger.
Wear Orange
Feeding Westchester encourages all in our community to wear orange, on National Food Bank Day (9/6) Hunger Action Day (9/10), and throughout the month, to show support for the fight to end hunger in Westchester. Supporters can show off the best of their orange wardrobe while fighting hunger and celebrating the cause on social media sites. If your orange wardrobe is lacking, “dress” yourself with an accessory…eat an orange, drink from an orange mug, take a selfie in front of an orange backdrop.
“Wear orange and take action!”, said Karen C. Erren, President and CEO of Feeding Westchester. “We’re encouraging our amazing community of supporters to use their passion and creativity to turn Westchester orange for Hunger Action Month. Whether you donate, advocate, volunteer or provide a shoutout on social media…there’s never been a better time to let your family, friends and followers know that, Together we are Feeding Westchester.”
Wear Orange, and…
Wearing orange is a wonderful way to show your support, but there are so many things you can do to activate for the cause…the “action” of Hunger Action Month. Through Feeding Westchester programs and self-starter initiatives, there are many opportunities for Westchester residents to show their actions to fight hunger:
- Get Social!
- Show your support to end hunger in Westchester by posting photos and videos of your orange-clad family or friend group, fund-raising initiative, food collection…make up your own fun challenge!
- Tag Feeding Westchester on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok or X and we’ll happily re-post and promote your spirit
- Include “Together we are Feeding Westchester” in your video scripts and written posts
- #HungerActionMonth, #FeedingWestchester
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge Lighting
- Make an event of National Food Bank Day and the “orange-ing” of the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge on the evening of September 6
- Wear orange, use the bridge as a backdrop, and post on your social accounts
- Encourage followers to visit feedingwestchester.org for opportunities to donate or get involved
- Orange Logos
- Change your business, school, or organization logo to orange for the month
- Use the orange theme on social media pages, websites, on-site…be creative!
- Encourage all who engage to follow, and make a contribution to, Feeding Westchester
- Take Action on Hunger Action Day
- If you work more effectively with a calendar reminder, mark September 10 to reflect on all the action you can take today, this month and throughout the year to fight hunger
- Get Competitive
- Turn wearing orange, donating food or volunteering into a competition for home, work or school
- Who is the “orange-est” wearing the most—or the most outrageous—orange? Recruits the most donors? Contributes the most to a food drive?
- Take part in a Feeding Westchester Volunteer Program
(https://feedingwestchester.org/get-involved/other-ways-to-help/)
- Host a food drive
- Set up a Help From Home food packing event
- Start a fundraiser
- Make Your Voice Heard
- Advocacy drives awareness and awareness drives change; lend your voice and we can work together to advocate for policies and programs that support food security
- Sign up for action alerts at Advocacy – Feeding Westchester