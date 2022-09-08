Field Library to Honor Rev. Jeannette Phillips  

“The Field Library and the Friends of The Field Library are very pleased to present the 2022 Chester Smith Award to Rev. Jeannette Phillips, a well-loved, respected and engaged member of the Peekskill community,” said Jennifer Brown, Executive Director of Peekskill’s Field Library.

Rev. Phillips is a pioneer in securing access to health care for the disenfranchised for over five decades. She is the Founder of Hudson River Health Care, now Sun River Health, and serves as Executive Community Vice President.

The award ceremony, including a silent auction and passed hor d’ouevres, is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, at Hollow Brook Golf Club, 1060 Oregon Rd., Cortlandt Manor 10567.

Honored by many in the Westchester community, in 2019 Rev. Phillips was recognized by business publication Crain’s as one of the Notable Women in Health Care. She also serves as the executive director of the Housing Preservation Company.

The Chester Smith Award is named after a past library Board President who chaired a committee to raise $20,000 to buy a church and convert it into a library. His commitment to The Field Library continued for more than 50 years. The award was established to honor and recognize community members who similarly represent a dedication and commitment to the City of Peekskill.

Proceeds from this event support the Friends of The Field Library — dedicated to providing support for library community programs.

Tickets are $75 and can be purchased at peekskill.networkforgood.com/events/45971-2022-chester-smith-award.