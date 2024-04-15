Field Library Honors Chuck Newman with Smith Award

The Chester A. Smith Award is Friends of The Field Library’s annual fundraising event, at which a prominent member of the local community is honored. Criteria for honorees include residency, activism or philanthropic contributions to the Peekskill community, especially The Field Library, as Peekskill native Chester Allen Smith was instrumental in the Library’s early support.

The 2024 recipient is Charles (Chuck) Newman, who “exemplifies the model of volunteerism and philanthropy set by Chester A. Smith,” said Friends of the Field Library. The money raised at the event will go toward the Library’s STEAM program that engages young minds with unique teaching tools.

The award presentation will be at Hollow Brook Golf Club on April 18 at 6:30 pm. Tickets are $95.

Charles J. (Chuck) Newman is Founder and Managing Director of Charles Newman Co. A Hilb Group Company. For more than 30 years, the company has served as a broker and advocate for individual Life and Disability insurance, Group Health insurance and PEO (professional employee organization) services.

Chuck is a third-generation business owner in Peekskill, where his grandfather Charles Newman started Paramount Glass, Shade and Awning Company (in the Paramount Theater building). Chuck’s mother Roselyn (Roshi) Newman is an award-winning artist who has lived in Peekskill for more than 70 years.

Chuck’s numerous achievements and affiliations include being past President of Lakeland Education Foundation and First Hebrew Congregation. He served on the Boards of Peekskill’s Paramount Center for the Arts and Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce. He belongs to Peekskill Yacht Club, and currently serves on the Board of Trustees of Volunteer New York!.

Chuck and wife Carol Newman have been together for more than 40 years and have two grown daughters, Lily (Jon Weinberg) and Sara, and a granddaughter, Josephine. Chuck perpetually fundraises for the PKD Foundation to help fund research to find a cure for Polycystic Kidney Disease, which affects his entire family.

With the departure of Jennifer Brown to join the Mount Kisco Library, The Field Library’s Board of Trustees has appointed Edward Falcone as Interim Director, a role he also has filled in Mamaroneck, Nyack and West Nyack. Falcone’s nearly 40-year library career includes a previous tenure at the Field, as well as in Ossining and Yonkers.