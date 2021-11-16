Field Hall Foundation Announces $335,000 In New Grants for Seniors

Field Hall Foundation announced $335,000 in new grants including $310,000 that was awarded through the Foundation’s Fall grant cycle. The funding will be used to provide services that directly improve the lives of vulnerable, low-income older adults and their caregivers in Westchester, Dutchess, and Putnam Counties. Grant recipients include:

Catholic Charities of Dutchess

$50,000 – To alleviate food insecurity and address healthcare needs via a case manager run mobile food pantry

Community Action Partnership for Dutchess County, Inc.

$50,000 – To provide transportation for seniors to the Beacon Senior Friendship Center and local grocery stores

Legal Services of the Hudson Valley

$50,000 – To prevent homelessness due to unwarranted evictions or foreclosures for low-income seniors

Westhab, Inc.

$30,000 – To combat digital inequity and social isolation by providing seniors with technology and internet education services

Community Center of Northern Westchester

$20,000 – To lessen food insecurity among seniors in northern Westchester

Gilda’s Club Westchester

$15,000 – To provide clinical counseling, peer support groups and educational workshops to older adults and their caregivers living with cancer

Habitat for Humanity of Dutchess County

$15,000 – To install handicap accessible entrance ramps at eligible seniors’ homes

Hillside Food Outreach

$15,000 – To increase the quantity of fresh foods in deliveries to homebound seniors in Putnam and Westchester counties

Maryknoll Sisters

$15,000 – To purchase assistive devices that will increase older Sisters’ safety and independence

North East Community Center

$15,000 – To provide home delivered food pantry services to seniors in the rural areas of northeast Dutchess

Caring for the Hungry and the Homeless in Peekskill

$10,000 – To support Fred’s Pantry’s program for food insecure seniors

Meals on Wheels of New Rochelle

$10,000 – To support the Meals on Wheels program

Meals on Wheels of Hyde Park

$7,500 – To support the Meals on Wheels program and provide emergency financial assistance to eligible clients

United Hebrew

$7,500 – To expand the Music & Memory Program for residents and patients diagnosed with dementia

An additional $25,000 was awarded to thirteen local organizations to address senior food insecurity during the holiday season. A total of $1,089,000 in grants has been awarded in 2021 as Field Hall Foundation advances its mission to improve the lives of older adults and their caregivers.

The Foundation is now accepting Letters of Inquiry for its Spring 2022 grant cycle; the deadline for submittals is January 14, 2022. To learn about the Foundations’ grantmaking guidelines and criteria, visit www.fieldhallfoundation.org. For more information and to discuss a potential submittal, contact:

Patti Lavan Horvath, Program Officer

Field Hall Foundation

2302 Catherine Street, Cortlandt Manor, NY 10567

(914) 813-9103

phorvath@fieldhallfdn.org