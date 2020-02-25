Feeding Westchester President & CEO Tapped to Run One of America’s Largest Food Banks

After three years at the helm of Feeding Westchester, President & CEO Leslie Gordon will soon be assuming leadership of the Food Bank for New York City – one of the largest food banks in the United States.

Committed to supporting the needs of the food insecure, Leslie has made remarkable contributions to Feeding Westchester during her time as CEO. Under Leslie’s leadership, the organization has increased the amount of food distributed to Westchester communities by 20 percent, exceeding the average for food banks across the country. She led the charge to increase the availability of fresh produce and fresh foods now represent more than 40 percent of all food distributed by Feeding Westchester. And she led the rebranding of the organization from “Food Bank for Westchester” to Feeding Westchester – elevating the organization’s reputation as the county’s leading nonprofit hunger-relief organization, and conveying the organization’s mission to be about much more than food. During her tenure, Leslie has also forged cutting-edge, strategic alliances with non-food partners in a range of areas, including the healthcare arena.

Leslie says, “It has been an honor and a privilege to give back to the community where I live and where I grew up. I have no doubt the talented, dedicated team of leaders at Feeding Westchester will continue to push the envelope in the fight against hunger and to better the lives of our neighbors. Thank you for the opportunity to serve the community that will always be my home.”

“We are tremendously grateful to Leslie for her leadership and vision. She has increased the reach and impact of this terrific organization, enhanced our range of nutritious food offerings, challenged the team to think boldly as we chart our course for the future, and created a highly collaborative and inclusive culture that’s pretty special. Thanks to Leslie, Feeding Westchester is providing meaningful support to our neighbors in need – and we’re poised to do even more. We will miss Leslie – and we wish her the very best!” said Sue Norton, VP, Global Citizenship and the PepsiCo Foundation and Board Chair of the Feeding Westchester Board of Trustees.

Feeding Westchester’s Board of Trustees will soon announce an interim CEO as they begin a national search for Leslie’s successor.