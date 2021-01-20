Feeding Westchester Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a Day of Service

Donors participating in Feeding Westchester’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service drive-thru food drive

Feeding Westchester, Westchester County’s largest nonprofit hunger-relief organization, recently celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a Day of Service to support residents in need of food. The nonprofit hosted a variety of service opportunities, including an in-person, drive-thru food drive on Friday, January 15, Dr. King’s birthday, to collect food for those experiencing hunger in our county.

Dr. King spoke extensively on the importance of ensuring everyone had access to three meals a day. He believed that meeting this basic need was a vital component of achieving equality among all people. Dr. King articulated this belief best when he received his Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. He declared, “Let us march on poverty until no American parent has to skip a meal so that their children may eat.”

Feeding Westchester’s network of nearly 300 partner agencies and programs throughout the county are serving on average 297,973 hungry residents each month — more than twice as many as pre-COVID-19. The nonprofit has distributed 22 million pounds of food, or 18.4 million meals, in the last year compared to 8.5 million pounds in 2019.

Every $1 donated to Feeding Westchester can provide three meals for local children, seniors, and families struggling with hunger. To find help, or to help, go to feedingwestchester.org. For the latest news and updates, follow @FeedingWestchester on Facebook and Instagram and @FeedWestchester on Twitter.