Eleven Members of WMCHealth Workforce to Compete in New York City Marathon

Team WMCHealth Running in Support of Healthcare Services in their Hudson Valley Communities; Six are First-Time Marathoners

Fueled by their commitment to Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth) patients, a group of 11 WMCHealth workforce members will compete in the TCS New York City Marathon November 3. Each runner has his or her own motivation and has taken up the marathon challenge in support of the life-changing and lifesaving care provided to patients at WMCHealth hospitals across the Hudson Valley. Six are running a marathon for the first time.

Team WMCHealth for 2019 includes: Christopher Castro-Gonzalez, PrEP Specialist at Westchester Medical Center; Fabio Danisi, MD at MidHudson Regional Hospital; Angela Flesland, RN at Westchester Medical Center; Brittany Foote, RN at Westchester Medical Center; Brian Geiger, MSPT at Westchester Medical Center; Lisa Hirsch, MD at Good Samaritan Hospital; Kristin Jedziniak, RN at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital; Michael Kim, MD at Westchester Medical Center; Luis Tatem, MD at Westchester Medical Center; Elizabeth Tilley, PhD at Westchester Medical Center; and Yurij Tsuvanyk, surgical technician at Mary’s Avenue Campus of Health Alliance Hospital.

Donations collected for each runner’s efforts will support essential programs and services in the local and regional hospitals the runners represent. Tax deductible contributions can be made by visiting wmchealth.org/marathon.

For a closer look at the runners who will “Go the Distance to Make a Difference” for healthcare in the Hudson Valley on November 3 click HERE.