Croton100’s Art Contest Honors Earth Day 2021

March 6, 2021

Croton100, an all-volunteer community-based environmental action group based in Croton-on-Hudson, is holding an Earth Day 2021 Art Contest, with the theme Nature is Us.  

Artists of all ages are welcome to submit art, photography or sculptures. The deadline for entering submissions is April 7. Visit Croton100.org to find complete submission information.     

Winners will be announced on April 22, Earth Day, on the Croton100.org website.   

First Place art will be featured in both River Journal and River Journal North, media sponsors for the contest.   

Prizes for First Place winners will receive gift certificates redeemable at Blue Pig Ice Cream in Croton-on-Hudson.  

