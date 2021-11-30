Croton-on-Hudson Wins Gold Award in AAA’s Annual Traffic Safety Program

The Village of Croton-on-Hudson has won a Gold Award for efforts during 2020 in AAA Northeast’s Community Traffic Safety Awards Program, Director of Public & Government Affairs, John Corlett announced today. AAA has long recognized communities that make outstanding efforts to make the region’s roads safer for motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, 2020 was a difficult year to maintain many of the traditional traffic safety efforts typically conducted. However, the Village was cited for continuing and adjusting its many traffic safety efforts for 2020 including the completion of the Croton Point Avenue Traffic Improvement Project, designed to improve traffic flow and safety in the corridor leading to the Croton Harmon Train Station.
The Village had also conducted child car seat inspections and seat belt enforcement check points, contributing to safer driving.
1 Comment
The Croton Point Avenue Project was a gross misuse of $4.5 million in taxpayer funds for “improvements” that have made travel through the area more difficult and time consuming because of the multiplicity of traffic lights; has actually reduced safety by narrowing the width of automobile travel lanes by about 10%; “protecting” bicyclists (of whom there are almost none) with nothing more than a stripe painted on the pavement; and adding a sidewalk that almost no one will use when there was originally a perfectly serviceable sidewalk along one side of the street.
And, of course, the ostensible purpose of the project was to improve flow in and out of the station parking lot. But guess what? the number of people using the lot has declined dramatically due to the pandemic, negating the need for the project as well as costing the Village of Croton millions of dollars a year in revenue. But we still have to pay off the bonds that funded the project which forms only a part of the enormous debt carried by the village, one of the most indebted villages in all of New York State.
Rather than a Gold Award, the Village of Croton deserves a Booby Prize for this egregious waste of public funds.