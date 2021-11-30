Croton-on-Hudson Wins Gold Award in AAA’s Annual Traffic Safety Program

The Village of Croton-on-Hudson has won a Gold Award for efforts during 2020 in AAA Northeast’s Community Traffic Safety Awards Program, Director of Public & Government Affairs, John Corlett announced today. AAA has long recognized communities that make outstanding efforts to make the region’s roads safer for motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, 2020 was a difficult year to maintain many of the traditional traffic safety efforts typically conducted. However, the Village was cited for continuing and adjusting its many traffic safety efforts for 2020 including the completion of the Croton Point Avenue Traffic Improvement Project, designed to improve traffic flow and safety in the corridor leading to the Croton Harmon Train Station.

The Village had also conducted child car seat inspections and seat belt enforcement check points, contributing to safer driving.