Croton Harmon High School Senior Accepting Donations for “Appliance Robin Hood”

Croton Harmon High School Senior Miles Taylor, founder and operator of Appliance Robin Hood, is working to help community members who need working appliances for their families. To date, Miles has procured over sixty donated small appliances including microwaves, toasters, coffee makers, and soda streams as well as vacuums and fans.

“If you or anyone you know has small appliances that are just collecting dust in your storage area or basement, I’m happy to take them off your hands and help some of our underserved community members,” says Miles. All he asks is that they are clean and working appliances. He’s happy to pick them up most anywhere in Westchester. Email him at milesitaylor@gmail.com or text to 917-715-0488.

At the Ossining Children’s Center located at 32 State Street, Ossining, NY, from 8am-1pm on October 10, 2022, families are welcome to choose a free appliance to bring home.

Appliance Robin Hood isn’t Miles’ first foray into helping his community. As a second grader at Carrie E Tompkins Elementary School, Miles founded The Harry Chapin Run Against Hunger 50/50 Raffle to help feed the hungry. This raffle has raised over $10k since its inception. “I just couldn’t imagine any child like me going to bed hungry. Now as a high school senior, I’m grateful to be able to help in a broader way by supplying appliances.”

Also, under the supervision and tutelage of Stacey Winnick, Lead Volunteer at the Ossining Children’s Center, Miles is the Lead Weekly Grocery Donation Distributor for Ossining families. “Miles is extremely kind to all of the families and is a valuable member of our volunteer team!” says Winnick.