Croton Firefighters Honored on 130th Anniversary

New York State Senator Pete Harckham honored the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department on its 130th anniversary at a special celebration recently, and awarded a Senate proclamation to its longest serving member, John Giglio, who has been with the department an amazing 78 years. The award ceremony was held at the Washington Engine Firehouse on North Riverside Avenue.

Harckham awarded a New York Senate Empire Award to the Washington Engine Company No. 2 of Croton-on-Hudson, which has the distinction as being the village’s first firehouse—it was inaugurated in 1892 as the Washington Hand Engine Company. An Empire Award was presented to the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department as well, with Chief John M. Munson accepting the plaque.

John Giglio, the evening’s honoree, joined Washington Engine Company No. 2 in December 1944. In the ensuing decades he has served the fire company as Captain and President. Currently, he is the company’s incident safety officer and continues to respond to fire calls in that capacity. Hailed as a positive role model and mentor to other members young and old over the decades, Giglio’s father and brother served with Washington Engine Company No. 2 as well.

Bob Anderson of the Washington Engine Company thanked Harckham for attending the celebration, and noted that his “sincere and enthusiastic presence gives a big boost to the membership to know how much your office cares and recognizes the individuals who make up the ranks of the volunteer fire service in Croton-on-Hudson and other communities across New York State.”

“These brave firefighters, all volunteers, are ready to answer a call for help day or night, and their dedication and readiness are exemplary. I salute the department, and its incredible member, John Giglio, on this momentous occasion.”

The Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department is composed of five fire companies—three engine companies, a ladder company and a rescue company—that provide a range of services to the Village and Mount Airy and Quaker Bridge fire districts, including fire suppression, rescues and fire prevention. Last year, the department responded to 423 calls.