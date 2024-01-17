Croton Champion of Clean Energy Earns National Honor 

Lindsay Audin, chair of Croton-on-Hudson’s Sustainability Committee, received a Special Recognition Award from the national Association of Energy Engineers (AEE) for his “dedication to community service and sustainability.” AEE is a professional organization for engineers involved in energy efficiency, conservation, and greenhouse gas reduction. Audin in 1996 was inducted into AEE’s “Energy Managers Hall of Fame” for his work as energy manager at Columbia University. The Croton resident has won 20 other professional honors and commendations, including national and international awards.

AEE’s award resulted from his work in making Croton the State’s leading Clean Energy Community (CEC) and his sustainability efforts with other New York communities. (CEC is a program sponsored by NYSERDA, the State’s energy agency.)

To date, that work has secured over $400,000 in grants for projects involving installations of solar panels, electric vehicles (EV), EV chargers, heat pumps, and food scrap recycling. It also secured Silver certification (the highest level) for Croton in the State’s Climate Smart Community (CSC) program.

Croton’s latest – and largest – project involves 14 solar carports (one as big as a football field) over the parking lot at the Croton-Harmon train station, slated for completion in 2024. With a total output of 4.2 megawatts (MW) and a 3.5 MW power storage system, it will be the largest solar carport installation on public property in Westchester County, capable of powering 700 homes. Financed as a community solar enterprise by a private developer, it will produce over $400,000 in annual rent while eliminating about 2,000 tons a year of the greenhouse gases that cause climate change.

Holding designations as a Certified Energy Manager (CEM) and a LEED Accredited Professional (LEED AP), Audin has authored over 150 articles on energy issues in journals and trade publications, and a 2017 book on ways to cut electric rates. In the late ‘90s, he pioneered techniques for 3D visualization and analysis of interval data that are now used by many energy professionals. In the late ‘70s, he produced and hosted over 100 radio shows on energy and environmental issues at WBAI, a listener-sponsored station in New York City.

Audin’s more than 40 years in the energy services field includes teaching over 100 live seminars and over 100 other presentations on energy issues to professionals and various organizations.

Opened in 1996, his energy consulting firm Energywiz, Inc. has served many large commercial, industrial, and institutional firms in the New York metro area and across the nation and the world.

Audin has lived in Westchester County since 1970, the last 22 years in Croton. At age 77, he is semi-retired, serving a handful of long-time clients. His wife Sunny Armer has a Ph.D. in English, is a published author, and a retired college-level instructor.