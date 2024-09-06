County Executive George Latimer Honors Former County Executive Andrew P. O’rourke with Special Dedication

Westchester County Executive George Latimer is set to introduce legislation to the Westchester County Board of Legislators to honor Andrew P. O’Rourke, Westchester’s sixth County Executive, by naming both the North and South County Trailways in his memory. The trailways are proposed to be named the Andrew P. O’Rourke Westchester County Trailway.

Latimer said: “Since the County Executive’s Office was first created, these leaders have been tasked with challenge of making our County a greater place for every resident who calls Westchester home. While we may have differed on certain ideologies from administration to administration, we are all united by our deeply-rooted desire to leave an indelible mark on this County once our time is done. I am proud to recognize the accomplishments of Andrew P. O’Rourke, and it is my hope that as people travel this County landmark, they will fondly remember him as a great leader, too.”

O’Rourke, who served as County Executive from 1983 to 1997, is remembered for his impactful leadership and contributions to Westchester County. Under his tenure, numerous projects and developments were launched that have had a lasting impact on the community. To recognize his enduring legacy, Latimer’s proposed legislation will honor O’Rourke, and celebrate his commitment and service to the County.

Westchester County Commissioner of Parks, Recreation and Conservation Kathy O’Connor said: “The North and South County Trailways make up a cohesive 36.2 miles of pathway. Naming it as one united facility is only fitting and the proposed name of the Andrew P. O’Rourke Westchester County Trailway is a great way to honor former Westchester County Executive O’Rourke.”

O’Rourke’s Grandson Andrew J. O’Rourke said: “My grandfather would often say, ‘life isn’t a sprint, it’s a marathon.’ That mantra is what this trail represents. A pathway from one place to another, beset with twists, turns, breaks, sights and sounds. We may all travel the path differently, but we’re all on the path. We’ll all get there eventually. Thank you, County Executive Latimer, for your support for naming the North and South County Trailway in honor of County Executive Andrew P. O’Rourke who served Westchester County well.”

O’Rourke’s governmental career started as a member of the Yonkers City Council from 1966 to 1973, followed by nine years as member of the Westchester County Board of Legislators from 1973-1982, including the last four years as Chairman. As County Executive he invested strongly in people care, helping the poor and homeless, meeting the need for affordable housing, safeguarding the quality of our environment and ensuring adequate future water supplies. O’Rourke passed away on January 3, 2013 at the age of 79 after a long illness.

The introduction of this legislation is part of Latimer’s ongoing efforts to honor past leaders who have made substantial contributions to Westchester County. In addition to proposing to name the Westchester County Trailway in honor of O’Rourke, Latimer also plans to recognize and celebrate the contributions of others who played a pivotal role in the creation of these trailways, including Alfred DelBello and Angelo Martinelli.

Since 1938 Westchester County has had nine County Executives, including Edwin Michaelian, for whom the County Office Building is named, and Alfred DelBello, for whom Muscoot Farm is named.