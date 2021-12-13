Congressman Mondaire Jones Donates Nearly 150 Winter Coats To Local Families In Need

Partners with local community organizations to distribute nearly 150 new coats

On Sunday, December 12, Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) hosted a winter coat giveaway to distribute coats to families in need. The Congressman partnered with Konbit Neg Lakay, a non-profit organization that works to assist Rockland County’s Haitian community, and other local community organizations, to distribute nearly 150 brand new coats donated by his campaign to families from across Rockland County, including recent Haitian migrants.

“Proper outerwear is critical to staying safe and healthy in the winter,” said Congressman Jones. “But for too many families in our community, the cost of a new coat is simply out of reach. These brand new coats will help ensure that hundreds of our neighbors here in Rockland will be able to stay warm and comfortable all winter long. As we enter the holiday season, I’m so proud to be able to give back in this way to the community that raised me, and so grateful for the partnership of Konbit Neg Lakay, United Way, and the East Ramapo and Clarkstown school districts in making this event such a success.”