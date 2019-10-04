Community Council to Assist Lifting Up Westchester in Reducing Homelessness

Lifting Up Westchester (LUW) has launched a Community Council of eighteen members to raise awareness of the agency and provide a forum for ideas, advice and recommendations to help reduce homelessness in Westchester.

In addition to sharing their strategic thinking, Community Council members will act as ambassadors in the community to advance LUW’s mission and impact, and serve as advocates in the private and public sectors to effect meaningful solutions.

Council members include business leaders and community leaders as well as donors and volunteers from across the county and reflect the broad diversity of Westchester County residents.

Headed by LUW Board member Max Gaujean, Managing Partner at Brown, Gaujean, Kraus & Sastow, the committee will meet quarterly. At its inaugural meeting on October 2nd, members learned about LUW’s extensive programs that assist 3,500 men, women and children in need every year and were introduced to data about homelessness across the U.S. and in Westchester county.

Community Council members are Adam Rodriguez Esq., counsel at Bleakley Platt & Schmidt LLP; Adil Mistry, Senior Vice President and Corporate Treasurer of The Estée Lauder Companies; Rev Dr. Chip Graves, rector of Grace Episcopal Church; Dr. Arlene Sharpe, board-certified family medicine physician; Hans Dorsainvil Vice President and Head of the Account Service Team at Hybrid Media; Harri Taranto, co-founder and Managing Director of Symphony Capital; James Shipp, retired owner of a Distribution Sales & Service Business; Kathleen Kiernan, foster parent and donor; Kristin Ashman, Senior Managing Director and Regional Team Lead with First Republic Trust Company; Louis Gallo, Commercial Banking Market Executive for Wells Fargo; Matt Darnall, Managing Director at Element Capital Management; Naomi Proctor, passionate supporter and donor; Nicola Lloyd, Lion’s Heart leader, volunteer and donor; Patricia Thomas, Assistant Vice President at Morgan Stanley; Penelope Yates, licensed clinical social worker; Robin Buchanan, volunteer and donor; Sharon Salomy Douglas, founder of Impact100 Westchester; and Wayne Lloyd, co-founder of GlobalData Ltd.

Every night in Westchester County over 1,800 county residents are homeless. For more than 40 years, LUW has been serving this population – and others living in extreme poverty – by providing emergency food and shelter, vocational training and employment services, as well as housing search and case management support to allow them to return to independent living.

For more information about Lifting Up Westchester, visit www.liftingupwestchester.org.