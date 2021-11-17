City of Peekskill to Receive Two Planning Achievement Awards from the Westchester Municipal Planning Federation

The City of Peekskill will receive two Planning Achievement Awards from the Westchester Municipal Planning Federation during their 47th Annual Awards Planning Program to be held virtually on Monday, November 29, 2021, at 7:00 pm. The two projects to receive awards at this year’s event are Esther Place and the Peekskill Central Firehouse.

“I would like to congratulate all who were involved in the creation of these projects, which have helped transform our great city,” said Andre Rainey, City of Peekskill Mayor. “Esther Place and the Peekskill Central Firehouse are just a few examples of the many projects that have helped make the City of Peekskill a premier destination in Westchester County as well as the Hudson Valley region.”

Esther Street, a short alley that runs from Division to Brown streets, was closed to vehicle traffic by the City Council and transformed into a pedestrian-only space with outdoor seating for dining and live entertainment. Peekskill Walks, a resident-led volunteer group dedicated to making Peekskill’s streets safe, more interesting, and pleasant for all, advocated for the project. Since its inception, the Bean Runner Café and Peekskill Coffee House have programmed outdoor dining and music events to build a greater sense of community for Peekskill’s residents and visitors, creating a more welcoming environment for everyone.

“It’s been so exciting and rewarding to see Esther Street become a beloved center of life in our downtown,” said Conor Greene, Co-Founder of Peekskill Walks. “A lot of great things have already happened there, from music to friends meeting for coffee to movie nights, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds. This wouldn’t have happened without the hard work of our dedicated volunteers, the leadership of City Manager Stewart and his team, and donations from the community. It really shows what can happen when the community brings an idea to City Hall and then works with government to get it done. We’re grateful to WMPF for recognizing this effort – hopefully it serves as an inspiration to other cities and towns for what can happen when we reimagine our streets and public spaces.”

The Peekskill Central Firehouse, located at Main and Broad Streets, was designed by Mitchell Associates Architects with the City’s past and future in mind. In replacing five aging stations, the 30,330 square foot facility honors the two-hundred-year history of the City’s Fire Department. A two-story lobby houses the Department’s 19th-century apparatus collection, and the exterior features natural stone, brick, and copper trim in a style that recalls the City’s history. The design of the Peekskill Central Firehouse demonstrates confidence in today’s fire service, meets the operational needs of the Department, and the health and safety of our career and volunteer firefighters.

“We are happy to have worked closely with the City of Peekskill in the design of a new central fire station,” said Bob Mitchell, Principal of Mitchell Associates Architects. “Peekskill now has a well-placed facility that serves as a gateway to the City, meets the needs of the fire service, and serves as a public meeting space for the community.”

The Westchester Municipal Planning Federation (WMPF) is a voluntary association of officials representing the county’s 45 municipal governments, zoning and planning boards, and land use consultants, including lawyers, engineers, architects, and planners. Authorized under New York’s State General Municipal Law in 1962 and governed by a 15-member Board of Directors, the organization’s purpose is to “create an effective and permanent countywide organization for the exchange of information on matters of planning interest.” For more information about the Westchester Municipal Planning Federation and/or the 47 th Annual Awards Planning Program, please contact (914) 995-4769 or email info@wmpf.org.