Christmas in July Fundraiser at Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley

Summertime is almost upon us, school will be out soon and the countdown to the holiday season has already begun. Get in the spirit early and celebrate Christmas in July with the families and friends of the Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley (RMHGHV). Ronald McDonald House, located just steps away from Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital in Valhalla, provides a home-away-from-home for families while their child receives critical medical care. The 12 bedroom house, which is at full occupancy almost every night, is always in need of items for the pantry, kitchen, and toy room. During the holiday season the House has an overwhelming amount of donated items but as the summer season approaches supplies and meal program volunteers start to dwindle.

From now through the end of July supporters are encouraged to start shopping and purchase items from the Amazon Wish list, Sponsor a Family, or donate to the Meals that Heal program. Individuals and groups who support the Christmas in July fundraiser are invited to attend a Christmas in July party on Friday, July 19th from 2 to 7 PM at the Ronald McDonald House. The event will feature a BBQ donated by the Yonkers Fire Department, Hawaiian Lei making by Marla Beth Designs, ice cream sundae station donated by Camp Kiwi and ornament decorating with American Christmas. Stop by with a donation and have a quick tour of the House all decked out in summer Holiday decor. Enjoy the festivities and wait for a special visit from Santa himself. All children under the age of 12 who make a donation at the event will receive a free Squishmallow from the Little Saint Nick Foundation. This year’s event is being sponsored by DARCARS Automotive Group, with locations in Mt. Kisco and Greenwich.

For those who can’t make the party, you can still participate in Christmas in July by purchasing items directly from the Amazon Wish List, sponsoring a family or providing a meal. So don’t forget Christmas is just XXX days away and you can help us spread some holiday cheer by:

Bringing donated items to the Christmas in July party on July 19th

Purchase items from the Amazon Wish list and have them shipped to the House

Sponsor a family or the Meals that Heal program and donate directly to the House

“Christmas in July is a fun and festive way for the community to donate to our House and help us as we continue to support our families when their child is receiving medical care,” said Brittany Moretti, Executive Director, RMHGHV. “Our supporters are so generous during the holiday season but we wanted to create excitement around giving back during the summer when things are less hectic, our supplies start to dwindle and less volunteers sign up to cook meals in our kitchen.” To register for the event visit: or to access the wishlist visit bit.ly/4btJelg