Cathy Deutchman Named Education Director at Ridgefield Temple

Cathy Deutchman of Croton-on-Hudson has been named Education Director at Congregation Shir Shalom (CSS) of Westchester and Fairfield Counties, in Ridgefield (Conn).

She comes to Shir Shalom from Temple Israel Center in White Plains, where she was Assistant Director for learning and engagement.

Cathy has developed and led programs as Director of Jewish Life at Rosenthal JCC in Pleasantville, and for many years was Director of Sprout Westchester Day Camp in Croton-on-Hudson.

In the part-time position of Education Director at Congregation Shir Shalom, she will manage all aspects of the religious school to advance the Jewish education of the next generation and, in her words, “create meaningful and joyous Jewish experiences.”

Cathy and husband Josh live in Croton-on-Hudson with children Ella, Maya, and Zev.

In her new position, Deutchman succeeds Leslie Gottlieb, who will serve as director emerita of the CSS religious school.