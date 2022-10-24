Caring for the Hungry and Homeless of Peekskill to Hold Annual Turkey Trot Race to Benefit Fred’s Pantry and Combat Food Insecurity

Caring for the Hungry and Homeless of Peekskill (CHHOP) will hold their Annual Turkey Trot Race on Saturday, November 19, 2022, starting at 9:00 am at the Gazebo located in Downtown Peekskill at the intersection of Division and Park Street. The Turkey Trot Race is a mile long race where all participants donate a frozen turkey in lieu of a race registration fee to benefit Fred’s Pantry and help individuals and families who are facing food insecurity have a Thanksgiving holiday to enjoy.

“We look forward to once again having our annual Turkey Trot Race,” said CHHOP CEO Cynthia Knox. “This event is always a highlight of the year as our community comes together to help our neighbors in need enjoy their Thanksgiving holiday.”

“Thanksgiving is a time of togetherness and I am thankful that we have organizations like CHHOP here in our city to help individuals and families in need,” said City of Peekskill Mayor Vivian McKenzie. “I would like to thank CHHOP for all their continued work and I look forward to welcoming and cheering on all of this year’s Turkey Trot Race participants.”

“The Turkey Trot Race is a tremendous community event and I look forward to seeing everyone come together once again to help those in need so that everyone can enjoy their Thanksgiving holiday,” said New York State Senator Pete Harckham. “With so many of our neighbors still struggling and facing food insecurity, it is now more important than ever to support organizations like CHHOP so that they can continue their efforts in serving our community.”

In the lead up to the Turkey Trot Race, CHHOP will be in attendance at the Battle of the Bands Halloween Party held on Sunday, October 30, 2022, from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm at River Outpost Brewing Company located at 5 John Walsh Boulevard in Peekskill. The Battle of the Bands Halloween Party will be in support of CHHOP, with CHHOP to have a booth on site to collect donations of healthy non-perishable food for Fred’s Pantry and to register people for the Turkey Trot Race. For a list of non-perishable donations needed for Fred’s Pantry, please visit https://www.chhop.org/turkeytrot.

The Turkey Trot Race is open to all ages with registration and check in starting at 8:00 am, followed by remarks from our local elected officials at 8:45 am, before the race starts at 9:00 am. There is no fee to register, but all participants are asked to donate a frozen turkey, which will be distributed to those in need at the Peekskill City Hall parking lot following the Turkey Trot Race. In anticipation of a possible turkey shortage, CHHOP will also be accepting donations of ham and whole chickens to distribute following the race. At this year’s race, prizes will be made available for heaviest frozen turkey, best costume, funniest costume, largest team, and most enthusiastic. New this year for the Turkey Trot Race will be the release of CHHOP’s Turkey Trot Socks, which are complimentary to anyone who makes a minimum $20 donation. The socks can be picked up on the day of the race, or beforehand at the BeanRunner Café, Peekskill Coffee House, Quirkshop, or during the Battle of the Bands on October 30th. For those who would like to participate in this year’s Turkey Trot Race, please visit bit.ly/CHHOPTrot to register. For those who are interested in being a sponsor for this year’s race, please call (914) 736-2636 or email cynthiaknox@chhop.org.

This year’s Turkey Trot Race is sponsored by: Media Sponsor – River Journal; Farm to Pantry Sponsor – Davoren Farm, Hudson Milk Company, Lanza Family Foundation, Mid Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union, NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, Ozzy’s Auto Clinic, Spare Cube, WIN Waste Innovations; Hunger Hero Sponsor – Thompson & Bender, Taconic Road Runners; Turkey Trotter Sponsorship – Rotary Club of Peekskill; The Gobbler Sponsorship – Dwyer & Michael’s Funeral Home, Events To Remember + PR To Remember, Glynwood Center for Regional Food and Farming, Sam Green & The Hat Factory Commercial Space, Hemlock Hill Farm, Kearney Realty & Development Group, Maier Family, Peekskill NAACP, and White Plains Linen. Sponsorship opportunities for this year’s Turkey Trot Race are still available. For more information about becoming a sponsor, please call (914) 736-2636 or email cynthiaknox@chhop.org.