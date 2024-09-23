Blood Donors Needed to Help Red Cross Combat Critical Need

The American Red Cross continues to amplify the ongoing critical need for blood to keep the blood supply stable as fall begins. Donors of all blood types, especially those with type O blood, those giving platelets and those who have never given before, are needed now.

Only 3 out of 100 Americans donate blood. With the blood supply still at critical levels, every single donation is key to making sure all patients relying on lifesaving transfusions, including car accident victims and those living with sickle cell disease, get the care they need.

Fall into donating blood. Make an appointment to give now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App. In thanks, those who come to give by Sept. 30 will receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. See RedCrossBlood.org/Fall for details.

Those who come to give Oct. 1-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win one of three $5,000 gift cards. For full details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Treat.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 23-Oct. 15:

Westchester County

Ardsley

10/8/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ardsley High School, 500 Farm Road

Bronxville

10/9/2024: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Barbara Walters Campus Center, 1 Mead Way

Eastchester

10/10/2024: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Eastchester High School, 2 Stewart Place

Harrison

9/25/2024: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., UBS Financial Services Building 2, 3 Manhattanville Road

Hawthorne

9/23/2024: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross, 40 Saw Mill River Road, Upper Level 3

Mamaroneck

10/5/2024: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Village of Mamaroneck, 1 Harbor Island Park

New Rochelle

9/26/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Iona University, 715 North Avenue

North Salem

10/15/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., North Salem High School, 230 June Road

Ossining

10/2/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Ossining High School, 29 South Highland Avenue

Peekskill

9/27/2024: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Peekskill Yacht Club, 1 Travis Point

10/9/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Paramount Hudson Valley, 1008 Brown Street

Pleasantville

10/2/2024: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Pace University Kessel Campus Center, 861 Bedford Road

Port Chester

9/25/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Carver Center, 400 Westchester Avenue

Scarsdale

10/3/2024: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, 40 Bell Road

Tarrytown

9/26/2024: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tarrytown Senior Center, 240 W Main Street

Valhalla

9/26/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Westchester Medical Center – Taylor Pavilion South, 100 Woods Road

White Plains

9/24/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Thomas H Slater Center, 2 Fisher Court

10/3/2024: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Westchester County Center, 198 Central Avenue

10/4/2024: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Westchester County Center, 198 Central Avenue

Rockland County

Orangeburg

10/15/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Brightview Lake Tappan, 31 Hunt Road

West Nyack

9/30/2024: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., West Nyack Free Library, 65 Strawtown Road

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.